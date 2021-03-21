Komaki MX3 electric motorcycle launched: Range, features & price

Komaki MX will come equipped with a self-diagnosis system, reverse assist, regenerative braking, three speed modes, an in-built Bluetooth speaker and more

Komaki recently announced the launch of another electric motorcycle after the introduction of the high-speed motorcycle, M5 earlier this year. The manufacturer has now unveiled the fourth addition to their electric motorcycle range – the MX3. This is the fourth launch from Komaki this year. The newly-launched Komaki MX3 is an urban commuter with 17-inch wheels, telescopic shock absorbers, and a large wide seat. It gets LED turn indicators.

Komaki MX will come equipped with a self-diagnosis system, reverse assist, regenerative braking, three speed modes, an in-built Bluetooth speaker for connectivity on-the-go, and a full-colour LED instrument cluster.

Promising a range of 85-100 km in a single full charge, Komaki states that MX3 consumes not more than 1-1.5 units of electricity. It gets a removable Li-ion battery. The MX3 comes in three colour schemes – garnet red, deep blue and jet black.

Komaki states that the MX3 offers a robust build-quality and a clearance through stringent quality & safety checks.

In February this year, Komaki launched a new electric two-wheeler for commercial purposes. The new Komaki XGT CAT 2.0 commercial electric bike was launched at a starting price of Rs 75,000 for the gel-based battery tech whereas the Li-ion version costs Rs 10,000 more.

The electric bike also boasts a high 300-350 kg payload capacity. At the same time, Komaki also promises that this bike will have a range of 125 km on a single charge. The electric bike will only consume 1-1.5 units of electricity. At the same time, there is no time mentioned for the charge time. Other details include LED headlights, a digital instrument cluster and several storage spaces.

