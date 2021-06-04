Komaki introduces online bookings platform for its electric scooters

Having studied the subject of EV range, Komaki states that it will soon launch models with batteries that will offer a range of up to 220 km.

By:June 4, 2021 10:53 AM
Komaki XGT KM

Komaki Electric Vehicle recently announced the rollout of a new online booking platform, enabling customers to choose an electric scooter and book it from home. After placing a bookings request, the order will then be transferred to the customers’ nearest dealership from where they can purchase their chosen vehicle and avail of after-sale services. To access the booking platform, customers can log on to komaki.in/book-now.

The EV maker states that an online platform for bookings was conceived since there is a steady increase in demand for e-vehicles in the country for several reasons. Electric vehicles are said to be environment-friendly, electric two-wheelers are relatively more affordable – both in terms of initial investment as well as maintenance cost, and thirdly, the manufacturer believes that concerns about range and lack of charging infrastructure are reducing.

For example, the Delhi government has announced that 10,000 charging stations will be installed in the national capital by December 2021.

Having studied the subject of EV range, Komaki states that it will soon launch models with batteries that will offer a range of up to 220 km. The company says that it will manufacture the new battery in-house using cell imports from Korea.

These batteries are claimed to be extremely light and at the same time, support fast charging as well. On a single charge, the batteries can power the vehicle to run a minimum of 170 km whereas the maximum in Eco mode will be 220 km+. Komaki says that the charging time will be just 4-5 hours. The company also claims that with its regenerative braking technology, a customer may have to charge his scooter only once in four days. The new battery will come with a three years warranty – two years coverage and free service in the third year.

