Komaki develops new Li-ion battery with 220km range: To debut in these electric scooters

These batteries are claimed to be extremely light and at the same time, support fast charging as well.

By:April 29, 2021 5:47 PM
Komaki XGT KMKomaki XGT KM

Komaki which recently launched their new electric two-wheelers has applied the patent for a unique Li-ion battery technology. This new Li-ion battery construction hasn’t been disclosed yet due to the pending patent. However, the company says that it will manufacture this in-house. When Express Drives asked them if they intend to manufacture it here, the response was the cells will be imported from Korea and assembled here. These batteries are claimed to be extremely light and at the same time, support fast charging as well. On a single charge, the batteries can power the vehicle to run a minimum of 170km whereas the maximum in Eco mode will be 220km+. Komaki says that the charging time will be just 4-5 hours. With its regenerative braking technology, a customer may have to charge his scooter only once in four days. This also takes out our current developing charging infrastructure.

The new battery will come with a three years warranty – two years coverage and last year free service. The first three electric two-wheelers from Komaki that will be fitted with this battery include the XGT-KM, the X-One and the XGT-X4. These scooters will be available at Komaki dealerships starting from June 2021. Komaki also claims to be in the process of developing an all-new battery with the same technology for the X4. The expected range then will be in excess of 350 kilometres.

We checked with Komaki about the battery composition but the spokesperson refused to divulge further details. Instead, we were told

The company has made innovation in the BMS and combined with a new grade of lithium cells that will be used in India for the 1st time by any company. With more development, these batteries will eliminate the need for charging stations as the customers can charge the vehicles once in four days

Will you prefer buying an electric vehicle with a lower range from a reputed company or something with a higher range but from a start-up? Do let us know.

