Bengaluru startup launches EV charger for small businesses at Rs 10,000: Compatible with 2,3 & 4-wheelers

Kirana Charzer aims to solve the problem of EV charging by bringing in the public as stakeholders. The company plans to set up 1 lakh EV Charging stations to meet the country’s exponential EV growth curve.

A bengaluru-based startup called Kirana Charzer has introduced an electric vehicle charger that can be installed at small shops and businesses with an objective to speed up the expanse of EV charging infrastructure in the country. The charger has been priced at an affordable Rs 10,000 and offers a chance for the business owner to earn from providing charging services to EVs in their vicinity. Kirana Charzer can be hosted by any individual on the Charzer app to provide public EV charging and earn money through their charging station.

Electric vehicle owners will be able to locate these charging stations, reserve, pay and operate them through the Charzer app. Kirana Charzer is a compact, zero-maintenance and IoT enabled charging station that can be installed at small shops and by individuals allowing them an additional source of income as well.

The company plans to set up 1 lakh EV Charging stations to meet the country’s exponential EV growth curve. Before venturing as an EV charging solution provider, the team launched FAE Bikes – an EV scooter rental and fleet management startup.

Features:

o Kirana owners/hosts can set the pricing, track utilization and electricity consumption.

o IoT Enabled: EV users will be able to locate these charging stations,book a slot, pay and operate from the Charzer app.

o A user can charge any electric scooter, 3 wheeler and 4 wheeler

Cost and revenue model

o Kirana owners and other small business owners can install a Kirana Charzer for Rs 10,000/-

o A revenue share on charging in the Charzer network ( 80% for Kirana owners and 20% for the company)

Progress to date:

Kirana Charzer was launched in February 2020 at MOVE 2020, London. Since then, the startup has received 2000+ pre-orders from 60+ cities and towns from across India. Installations are currently in progress.

Funding:

Kirana Charzer has raised seed funding from the following investors

o Rakesh Saraf: Serial Entrepreneur and Angel Investor, MD, Windsor Specialty Services

o Gaston Bilder (Impact Investor)MIT, Harvard Business School Serial Investor, Served as Secretary of the Board and Director for energy companies.

o Kiran Kamity:(Angel Investor)B.Tech IIT Madras, MS Stanford. Serial Entrepreneur based in Silicon Valley with multiple successful exits upwards of $40 million. Ex-Senior Director, Cisco

