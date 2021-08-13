Kinetic Luna electric confirmed: Launch likely this year

A source close to the development confirmed that the launch is likely this year and in fact, might happen in a month or two.

In July last year, Express Drives broke the story that Kinetic is planning to come back into the two-wheeler business. The brand had sold off its shares in Kinetic Motor Cycles Limited and the no competing clause with Mahindra is not there anymore. However, there is a twist. Kinetic is getting back into the two-wheeler space but in an electric avatar and the first vehicle will be the Luna. The news was confirmed by Ajinkya Firodia, MD of MotoRoyale and part of the Kinetic Group on a social media platform. A source close to the development confirmed that the launch is likely this year and in fact, might happen in a month or two. We also are privy to the information that the Luna will have swappable batteries.

According to information available so far, and assuming nothing has changed from last year, the Kinetic Luna electric will roll out from the company’s new Ahmednagar plant. This new plant is spread over 30 acres, has got four sheds spread across 65,000sqft each and has production lines that will cater to electric two-wheelers, three-wheelers as well as the Kinetic Lamborghini Buggy range.

A 1kW motor will power the Kinetic Luna electric. A Li-ion battery will likely be used. The expected range from the Kinetic Luna electric will be 70-80km while the top speed will be around 25kmph. The latter will mean that there is no registration needed to be done or the rider to carry a driving license. There will be ample stowage space given that this will be mostly for B2B customers. We hear that a daily commuter is also in the works and might have a higher top speed as well as more amenities. Speaking of the latter, expect a USB charger, thumb starter, LED lights, digital instrument console and more. The icing on the cake will be the sub-Rs 50,000 thereby making it ideal for delivery purposes.

More details of the electric Luna, availability, dealerships will be served right here on August 16.

