Kia EV6 rival Hyundai Ioniq 5 to offer Level 2 ADAS

With Level 2 ADAS, the Ioniq 5 will come with safety features like Forward Collision Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, Driver Attention Warning, Blind Spot View Monitor, Lane Keeping Assist and Safe Exit Assist.

India-bound Hyundai Ioniq 5 is all set to make its debut at the 2023 Auto Expo. Ahead of the official launch, the South Korean manufacturer has revealed that the new EV will come with 21 Level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) features. Unlike its competition Kia EV6, the Ioniq 5 will be assembled in India which will give Hyundai a massive advantage when it comes to pricing. The company is gearing up to open the bookings of the EV on December 20th, 2022.

Hyundai’s SmartSense Level 2 ADAS comes with equipment like Front Radar, Front Camera and Rear Radars to detect and mitigate risks of collision, offering the driver adequate warning and if necessary, automatically applying countermeasures to offset an impact.

Apart from this, the Ioniq 5 also comes with Safe Exit Assist (SEA) to avoid collisions with a rear-side vehicle while exiting, hence negating blind spots. It also features Rear Occupant Alert (ROA) that monitors the rear doors opening and closing so nothing is accidentally left behind inside the car. When you stop, turn off the vehicle and open your door to exit, ROA will display a “Check rear Seats” warning message on the digital instrument cluster.

With Level 2 ADAS, the Ioniq 5 will come with safety features like Forward Collision Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, Driver Attention Warning, Blind Spot View Monitor, Lane Keeping Assist and Safe Exit Assist.

On the occasion, Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd, said, “As India’s leading smart mobility solutions provider, we have been relentless in our pursuit of delivering the most cutting-edge and competitive cars that the Indian market has seen. Hyundai IONIQ 5 has become a benchmark amongst Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV) across the globe, winning accolades for its advanced technology and capability.”

He further stated, “At Hyundai, we never stop thinking of ways to make mobility experiences safer and more convenient. Earlier in 2022, we introduced Hyundai SmartSense Level 2 ADAS functionality to India and Hyundai IONIQ 5 will become the second model in our line-up to present this smart and intuitive technology to our customers. With the incorporation of advanced technology and rigorous R&D, we are confident Hyundai IONIQ 5 will deliver customers a smart, safe and convenient driving experience.”

The Ioniq 5 is the second vehicle to come equipped with ADAS after the recently launched Tucson.