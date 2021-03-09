Kia teases EV6: First electric car to use brand’s dedicated EV platform, to unveil this month

Kia EV6 is also the first of Kia’s next-generation BEVs to be developed under a new design philosophy that embodies Kia’s shifting focus towards electrification.

By:March 9, 2021 10:45 AM
Kia EV6 electric car Teaser

Kia Corporation has revealed the first official images of the EV6 – its first dedicated battery electric vehicle (BEV) built on the company’s new EV platform (Electric-Global Modular Platform, or E-GMP). EV6 is also the first of Kia’s next-generation BEVs to be developed under a new design philosophy that embodies Kia’s shifting focus towards electrification. The EV6 has been teased before its official unveiling later this month.

“EV6 is the embodiment of both our brand purpose, ‘Movement that inspires’, and our new design philosophy. It has been designed to inspire every journey by offering an instinctive and natural experience that improves the daily lives of our customers, and provides user ownership that is simple, intuitive and integrated,” said Karim Habib, Senior Vice President and Head of Kia Global Design Center.

Kia’s new naming strategy for upcoming dedicated BEVs

As part of the company’s brand transition, Kia’s new dedicated battery electric vehicles will be named according to a new naming strategy. All of Kia’s new dedicated BEVs will start with the prefix ‘EV’ which makes it easy for consumers to understand which of Kia’s products are fully electric. This is followed by a number that corresponds to the car’s position in the line-up.

Also read: Hyundai introduces new EV platform with 500 km range: Promises 23 new EVs by 2025

Kia’s new electric vehicle and design philosophy

Based on new E-GMP technology, this dedicated BEV will boast a crossover-inspired design, while offering an electric driving range of over 500 km and a high-speed charging time of under 20 minutes. This will also be the first global model to bear Kia’s new logo.

With its growing range of BEVs, Kia is targeting a 6.6% share of the global BEV market by 2025, and global annual sales of 5,00,000 BEVs by 2026. The company plans to reinforce its global product line-up with the introduction of seven new dedicated BEVs by 2027.

