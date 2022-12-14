Kia EV6’s ARAI range revealed: Claims 708 km per charge

The ARAI-certified range of the Kia EV6 has been revealed and it is claimed to run up to 708 km per charge. This electric crossover is currently priced from Rs 59.95 lakh to Rs 64.95 lakh, ex-showroom.

Kia launched its first all-electric car, EV6, in the Indian market in June this year. Imported to India as a CBU, only 100 units of the EV6 were allotted to India for 2022 but the company went on to deliver 200 units. While at the time of launch, its ARAI range wasn’t available, the same is now out and the Kia EV6 is claimed to offer a driving range of up to 708 km per charge.

Kia EV6: Range and battery

The India-spec all-electric Kia EV6 gets a single 77.4 kWh battery pack. Globally, this electric crossover’s WLTP-certified range is 528 km per charge. However, the India-spec model has been now tested by ARAI and it is claimed to offer a driving range of up to 708 km on a single charge.

Also Read: MS Dhoni brings home a brand new Kia EV6 electric car [Watch video]

Kia EV6: Performance and charging time

Kia is offering the EV6 in two variants. Its RWD variant gets a single motor and develops 229 bhp & 350 Nm of torque. The AWD variant, on the other hand, features a dual motor set-up, one on each axle, and churns out 325 bhp & 605 Nm of peak torque. Also, it can be charged from 10 to 80% in 73 minutes using a 50 kW DC fast charger.

Watch Video | Kia EV6 Review:

Kia EV6: Price and rivals

The Kia EV6 is currently priced in India at Rs 59.95 lakh and Rs 64.95 lakh, ex-showroom, for the RWD and AWD variant respectively. It takes on the likes of the Mini Cooper SE, Volvo XC40 Recharge, upcoming Hyundai Ioniq 5, etc.

Also Read: BMW Group India to launch eight new models by January 2023: Check list here

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.