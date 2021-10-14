Kawasaki to go all electric by 2035! To introduce 10 EVs in next four years

Kawasaki is still to put its first production electric motorcycle on the road. The manufacturer first revealed its interest in electric motorcycles with a concept that was unveiled two years ago at the EICMA Milan Motorcycle Show

By:Updated: Oct 14, 2021 12:51 PM

Japanese motorcycle manufacturer Kawasaki has made some startling announcements relating to its electric commitment. Known for its screamy supersport motorcycles, Kawasaki has stated that it will go all-electric by the year 2035. However, this decision will apply to its developed country markets like Europe and Japan. While it is a massive step into the company’s electric push, it does still leave room for traditional petrol-powered machines for those who’re not ready to step into electric mobility yet.

Kawasaki is still to put its first production electric motorcycle on the road. The manufacturer first revealed its interest in electric motorcycles to the public with an electric concept that was unveiled two years ago during the EICMA Milan Motorcycle Show.

Later on, there were some patents that came to light of an electric Kawasaki. This appeared to an electric Ninja 400 with swappable battery tech. A few weeks later, the manufacturer revealed some specs which weren’t very groundbreaking. The electric prototype, as it turns out, makes 13 hp continuous and 27 hp of peak power (which is in comparison 50 percent less than Zero’s entry-level model).

Also read: Kawasaki teases upcoming hybrid motorcycle: Electric-only for city, petrol for highways

Further details about the prototype have been scrace. Even so, Kawasaki has promised 10 new electric motorcycles by 2025 which leaves it some fours years to work on them all.

Then by 2035, Kawasaki has committed to only selling electric motorcycles in the US, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Japan.

