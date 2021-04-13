Kabira Mobility launches Hermes 75 high-speed delivery electric scooter: Price, range, top speed, specs

Kabira Mobility's Hermes 75 high-speed delivery electric scooter is powered by a 60V40AH Li-ion battery that supports fast charging all thanks to which, the battery can be charged in 4 hours. 

By:Updated: Apr 13, 2021 11:08 AM

 

Kabira Mobility has announced the launch of its high-speed delivery scooter – Hermes 75. The newly launched EV is a ‘Made in India’ product and the company says that it has been designed to provide eco-friendly mobility solutions to the last mile delivery partners. Hermes 75 is available in both, fixed and swappable battery options. While the fixed battery gives a range of up to 120 kms, the swappable battery allows the rider to cover 80 kms in a single full charge in standard conditions. Hermes 75 is powered by a 60V40AH Li-ion battery that supports fast charging. Thanks to this, the battery of the scooter can be charged in 4 hours. Hermes 75 comes with a 2500W DeltaEV hub motor that develops a peak power output of 4000W.

The top speed of the electric scooter is 80 kmph that makes it one of the fastest electric commercial two-wheelers available in the market. Hermes 75 electric scooter has been fitted with 12-inch wheels and gets features like Dual Disc Synchronised Braking System, all-digital Dashboard, Mobile App with IoT. The company claims that the Hermes 75 is the first commercial delivery electric two-wheeler approved under FAME II Subsidy. Hermes 75 is priced at Rs 89,600 (Ex-showroom, Goa) and will be available at all of the company’s showrooms starting June 2021.

Kabira Mobility’s product portfolio already comprises two electric bikes namely KM3000 and KM4000. Both these electric bikes received an overwhelming response from the buyers as over 6,000 units were booked within just 96 hours. Commenting on the launch, Jaibir Singh Siwach, CEO, Kabira Mobility said that the company is in sync with the Government of India’s vision of providing green mobility to all. He adds that with the launch of Hermes 75, the brand intends to reach out to the last mile delivery partners and provide them eco-friendly mobility solutions. He also stated that the low operational and maintenance cost will make it the right choice for the riders and partners as well.

