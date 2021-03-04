Kabira KM4000 electric bike sold out: Here’s when you can order next

Over the next few months, production of the Kabira electric bikes will be ramped and authorised dealers too will be set up in select cities. Deliveries now begin from May 1, 2021.

Electric vehicles are the rage these days. With petrol prices touching the Rs 100/litre mark, more and more customers are turning towards electric bikes and cars. Kabira Mobility, a Goa-based company, has just launched its electric bikes in the Indian market. While last month, the company opened bookings and delivery, it had to temporarily halt the same. The reason is an overwhelming 6,000 plus bookings in less than 96 hours. The company claims that the first batch has been sold out. If you’re waiting to book your Kabira KM4000 or KM3000, then the company says, you will be notified about it soon. One can order, as and when the bookings reopen, from the company’s website. Over the next few months, production will be ramped and authorised dealers too will be set up in select cities. Deliveries now begin from May 1, 2021. Tier I and II cities are being targetted by the company.

The Kabira KM3000 is a fully-faired electric bike that looks very much like its competitor, the Odysse Evoqis. Both these bikes in turn, look like the Kawasaki Ninja 300. The made-in-India electric Kabira KM4000 is a Yamaha FZ-lookalike and the company claims that these bikes have a range of around 150km on a single charge. Top speed of these vehicles is claimed to be approximately 120kmph. Park Assist, Reverse ride mode and more are available with these bikes. A digital instrument console is also provided.

Jaibir Siwach, CEO of Kabira Mobility commented that the company has received an overwhelming response and that they are working closely with component suppliers & partners to ensure timely delivery but without compromising on the quality. The number of bookings, received by Kabira Mobility within four days, proves that as a nation we are cautious about protecting our environment and adopting green mobility solutions. So, as an automotive manufacturer, the onus is on us, Kabira Mobility, to provide best in class product with a check on cost as well.

We will be riding the Kabira electric bikes and will give you a detailed report on the same.

