Kabira KM4000 electric bike sold out: Here’s when you can order next

Over the next few months, production of the Kabira electric bikes will be ramped and authorised dealers too will be set up in select cities. Deliveries now begin from May 1, 2021.

By:March 4, 2021 5:21 PM
India’s fastest electric sportsbike, Kabira Mobility, KM3000, KM4000, KM3000 range, KM4000 range, KM3000 price, KM4000 price, KM4000 top speed, KM3000 top speed, KM3000 charging details

Electric vehicles are the rage these days. With petrol prices touching the Rs 100/litre mark, more and more customers are turning towards electric bikes and cars. Kabira Mobility, a Goa-based company, has just launched its electric bikes in the Indian market. While last month, the company opened bookings and delivery, it had to temporarily halt the same. The reason is an overwhelming 6,000 plus bookings in less than 96 hours. The company claims that the first batch has been sold out. If you’re waiting to book your Kabira KM4000 or KM3000, then the company says, you will be notified about it soon. One can order, as and when the bookings reopen, from the company’s website. Over the next few months, production will be ramped and authorised dealers too will be set up in select cities. Deliveries now begin from May 1, 2021. Tier I and II cities are being targetted by the company.

The Kabira KM3000 is a fully-faired electric bike that looks very much like its competitor, the Odysse Evoqis. Both these bikes in turn, look like the Kawasaki Ninja 300. The made-in-India electric Kabira KM4000 is a Yamaha FZ-lookalike and the company claims that these bikes have a range of around 150km on a single charge. Top speed of these vehicles is claimed to be approximately 120kmph. Park Assist, Reverse ride mode and more are available with these bikes. A digital instrument console is also provided.

Also Read Odysse Evoqis fully-faired electric sportsbike review

Jaibir Siwach, CEO of Kabira Mobility commented that the company has received an overwhelming response and that they are working closely with component suppliers & partners to ensure timely delivery but without compromising on the quality. The number of bookings, received by Kabira Mobility within four days, proves that as a nation we are cautious about protecting our environment and adopting green mobility solutions. So, as an automotive manufacturer, the onus is on us, Kabira Mobility, to provide best in class product with a check on cost as well.

We will be riding the Kabira electric bikes and will give you a detailed report on the same.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza reaches 6 lakh sale milestone: Fastest selling SUV in segment

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza reaches 6 lakh sale milestone: Fastest selling SUV in segment

No RTO visit needed now for DL renewal and more services: MoRTH notifies Aadhar-based online process

No RTO visit needed now for DL renewal and more services: MoRTH notifies Aadhar-based online process

India's safest 110cc bike launched! 2021 Bajaj Platina 110 ABS priced at Rs 65,926

India's safest 110cc bike launched! 2021 Bajaj Platina 110 ABS priced at Rs 65,926

Five MG Hector SUVs custom-built as ambulances donated to hospital in Nagpur

Five MG Hector SUVs custom-built as ambulances donated to hospital in Nagpur

Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine Review: Master of All Trades!

Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine Review: Master of All Trades!

Piaggio opens EV experience center in Jaipur: Ape FX electric thee-wheeler range and more on display

Piaggio opens EV experience center in Jaipur: Ape FX electric thee-wheeler range and more on display

Tata Tiago now gets XTA variant: Automatic version priced at Rs 6 lakh

Tata Tiago now gets XTA variant: Automatic version priced at Rs 6 lakh

Tata Elxsi’s AUTOSAR Adaptive platform: Usage and benefits for connected & driverless vehicles

Tata Elxsi’s AUTOSAR Adaptive platform: Usage and benefits for connected & driverless vehicles

Skoda Kushaq interior look revealed in early sketches: Global reveal on March 18

Skoda Kushaq interior look revealed in early sketches: Global reveal on March 18

Next-gen 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 clearest picture emerges: Here's what we know so far!

Next-gen 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 clearest picture emerges: Here's what we know so far!

Hero Xpulse 200T BS6 specs revealed: Bike despatches begin

Hero Xpulse 200T BS6 specs revealed: Bike despatches begin

First-ever streetlamp electric vehicle charger launched: Magenta to install 1000 units in 2021

First-ever streetlamp electric vehicle charger launched: Magenta to install 1000 units in 2021

Zypp Electric partners with BigBasket, Grofers & more: Sets up 50 battery swapping stations

Zypp Electric partners with BigBasket, Grofers & more: Sets up 50 battery swapping stations

Alpine F1's stunning Metallic Blue 2021 livery revealed ahead of Silverstone shakedown

Alpine F1's stunning Metallic Blue 2021 livery revealed ahead of Silverstone shakedown

Jaguar I-Pace electric SUV's India launch postponed to this date: 22 showrooms made EV-ready

Jaguar I-Pace electric SUV's India launch postponed to this date: 22 showrooms made EV-ready

Hyundai Bayon SUV unveiled: i20 Active replacement gets mild hybrid tech, bigger touchscreen

Hyundai Bayon SUV unveiled: i20 Active replacement gets mild hybrid tech, bigger touchscreen

MG's Nexon EV rival in the works: Developing new 500 km battery pack

MG's Nexon EV rival in the works: Developing new 500 km battery pack

Car discounts in March 2021: Up to Rs 32,000 off on Honda Amaze, WR-V

Car discounts in March 2021: Up to Rs 32,000 off on Honda Amaze, WR-V

Tata Signa 3118.T launched as India's first 3-axle 6x2 truck with 31-tonne GVW: Specs, features and more!

Tata Signa 3118.T launched as India's first 3-axle 6x2 truck with 31-tonne GVW: Specs, features and more!

Volvo C40 Recharge EV breaks cover: Swedes to go full EV by 2030

Volvo C40 Recharge EV breaks cover: Swedes to go full EV by 2030