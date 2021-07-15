Just Rs 499 to book Ola electric scooter! To rival Ather 450X, TVS iQube

Ola's upcoming electric scooter will get a segment-best range that will most likely be 150 km on a single full charge. Here's how you can book one.

Ola Electric has finally opened bookings for its upcoming electric scooter. The scooter can be reserved for a refundable deposit of just Rs 499. Interested customers can book the electric scooter through the company’s official India website – olaelectric.com. The brand says that those who reserve the electric scooter now will get delivery on a priority basis. A few days back, Bhavish Aggarwal, Group CEO and Chairman, Ola Electric revealed some interesting info about the e-scooter. He stated that the vehicle will have the best under-seat storage in the segment and will come with mobile app-based access and also, segment-leading range (that should be 150 km on a single full charge).

Watch Video: Ather 450X Electric Scooter Review:

Ola Electric says that the full features and the price of its electric scooter will be revealed in the coming days. Other key bits about the electric scooter include all-LED lighting, along with front disc brake, smartphone connectivity and also, a fully digital instrument cluster. The launch of Ola’s electric scooter looks quite imminent and the EV is expected to be priced around Rs 1 lakh. The scooter will give a tough fight to the likes of Ather 450X and TVS iQube that are currently among the best electric scooters on sale in India.

Speaking on the latest announcement, Bhavish Aggarwal, Chairman & Group CEO, Ola said that India’s EV revolution begins today as reservations open for their electric scooter, the first in Ola Electric’s range of upcoming EVs. He added that with its incredible performance, technology and design along with aggressive pricing, the electric scooter will help in accelerating the transition to sustainable mobility. Aggarwal also stated that India has the opportunity and potential to become the world leader in EVs and Ola is proud to lead this charge.

