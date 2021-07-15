Just Rs 499 to book Ola electric scooter! To rival Ather 450X, TVS iQube

Ola's upcoming electric scooter will get a segment-best range that will most likely be 150 km on a single full charge. Here's how you can book one.

By:Updated: Jul 15, 2021 7:06 PM

 

Ola Electric has finally opened bookings for its upcoming electric scooter. The scooter can be reserved for a refundable deposit of just Rs 499. Interested customers can book the electric scooter through the company’s official India website – olaelectric.com. The brand says that those who reserve the electric scooter now will get delivery on a priority basis. A few days back, Bhavish Aggarwal, Group CEO and Chairman, Ola Electric revealed some interesting info about the e-scooter. He stated that the vehicle will have the best under-seat storage in the segment and will come with mobile app-based access and also, segment-leading range (that should be 150 km on a single full charge).

Watch Video: Ather 450X Electric Scooter Review:

Ola Electric says that the full features and the price of its electric scooter will be revealed in the coming days. Other key bits about the electric scooter include all-LED lighting, along with front disc brake, smartphone connectivity and also, a fully digital instrument cluster. The launch of Ola’s electric scooter looks quite imminent and the EV is expected to be priced around Rs 1 lakh. The scooter will give a tough fight to the likes of Ather 450X and TVS iQube that are currently among the best electric scooters on sale in India.

Speaking on the latest announcement, Bhavish Aggarwal, Chairman & Group CEO, Ola said that India’s EV revolution begins today as reservations open for their electric scooter, the first in Ola Electric’s range of upcoming EVs. He added that with its incredible performance, technology and design along with aggressive pricing, the electric scooter will help in accelerating the transition to sustainable mobility. Aggarwal also stated that India has the opportunity and potential to become the world leader in EVs and Ola is proud to lead this charge.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Just Rs 499 to book Ola electric scooter! To rival Ather 450X, TVS iQube

Just Rs 499 to book Ola electric scooter! To rival Ather 450X, TVS iQube

F1 Sprint Race Format at British GP Explained: How it works and what changes

F1 Sprint Race Format at British GP Explained: How it works and what changes

Top 5 much-awaited Royal Enfield bikes in India: Next-gen Classic 350, Himalayan 650 & more

Top 5 much-awaited Royal Enfield bikes in India: Next-gen Classic 350, Himalayan 650 & more

BMW X1 20i Tech Edition launched at Rs 43 lakh: HUD, wireless charging & more

BMW X1 20i Tech Edition launched at Rs 43 lakh: HUD, wireless charging & more

Audi e-tron, e-tron Sportback charging options announced ahead of 22nd July launch

Audi e-tron, e-tron Sportback charging options announced ahead of 22nd July launch

Mercedes-AMG E 53 4Matic+ & E 63 S 4Matic+ launched in India at Rs 1.02 cr & Rs 1.70 cr

Mercedes-AMG E 53 4Matic+ & E 63 S 4Matic+ launched in India at Rs 1.02 cr & Rs 1.70 cr

Lamborghini Huracán STO launched in India: Super sports car for the road with 640 hp!

Lamborghini Huracán STO launched in India: Super sports car for the road with 640 hp!

Auto industry to be impacted negatively due to rising fuel prices: SIAM

Auto industry to be impacted negatively due to rising fuel prices: SIAM

Custom 'Motokit' for Royal Enfield 650 gives it a fresh appeal through minimal changes

Custom 'Motokit' for Royal Enfield 650 gives it a fresh appeal through minimal changes

Sunra Robo-S: The Chinese doppelganger of TVS iQube with 135 km range

Sunra Robo-S: The Chinese doppelganger of TVS iQube with 135 km range

Mercedes-AMG E 63S, E 53 India Launch Live: Price in India, features, variants, specs, images

Mercedes-AMG E 63S, E 53 India Launch Live: Price in India, features, variants, specs, images

Tata Tigor EV relaunch soon as Xpres-T with 213 km range: New brand for fleet customers

Tata Tigor EV relaunch soon as Xpres-T with 213 km range: New brand for fleet customers

Nahak Motors gets 1,500+ bookings for Garuda, Zippy electric bicycles in 10 days

Nahak Motors gets 1,500+ bookings for Garuda, Zippy electric bicycles in 10 days

Indian EV industry welcomes incentives under new Maharashtra EV Policy 2021

Indian EV industry welcomes incentives under new Maharashtra EV Policy 2021

48-cm Ferrari 488 GTE crosses 200 km/h on real race track! First ever LEGO model to pull off feat

48-cm Ferrari 488 GTE crosses 200 km/h on real race track! First ever LEGO model to pull off feat

Suman Mishra replaces Mahesh Babu as Mahindra Electric's new CEO

Suman Mishra replaces Mahesh Babu as Mahindra Electric's new CEO

New Maharashtra EV Policy Draft announced: EV prices set to undergo reduction

New Maharashtra EV Policy Draft announced: EV prices set to undergo reduction

After TVS Fiero, Bajaj Caliber hints a comeback: Name trademarked

After TVS Fiero, Bajaj Caliber hints a comeback: Name trademarked

Prevail to launch three new electric scooters this month: All you need to know

Prevail to launch three new electric scooters this month: All you need to know

Trans Arunachal Drive 2021: 2,000 life-changing kilometres in a Mahindra Thar

Trans Arunachal Drive 2021: 2,000 life-changing kilometres in a Mahindra Thar