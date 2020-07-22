June 2020 two-wheeler sales: TVS iQube electric scooter ahead of Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak electric scooter starting price in India is currently Rs 1 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available two variants namely Urbane and Premium. TVS iQube, on the other hand, is available in a single variant only and is priced at Rs 1.15 lakh (on-road, Bengaluru).

By:Published: July 22, 2020 11:12 AM

The month of April 2020 was no less than a nightmare for the Indian automotive industry as domestic sales stood at zero, all thanks to the nationwide lockdown imposed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the industry fought back and showed strong signs of recovery in the following months. The sales numbers for the month of June 2020 show that vehicle sales have neared the normalcy. Talking of the two electric scooters by two mainstream manufacturers here, this time TVS iQube electric scooter has beaten Bajaj Chetak, turning tables around. In order to be precise, Bajaj Chetak saw null sales during June 2020. On the other hand, TVS iQube electric scooters saw 30 units getting sold last month.

Watch our TVS iQube electric video review:

The difference in sales numbers and the figures itself can be attributed to a number of factors. Bajaj Auto suspended bookings for its Chetak electric scooter sometime back and the production of the same is also not underway at present. The company will restart the production of the Chetak electric scooter in the coming days and only then, the bookings will recommence. At the time of Chetak’s launch, Bajaj Auto revealed that the electric scooter is available for sale in two cities namely Bengaluru and Pune while TVS iQube is available only in Bengaluru as of now. Bajaj Chetak is made available through a total of 18 dealerships including 5 in Pune and 13 in Bengaluru. On the other hand, TVS iQube is on sale through 10 dealerships in Bengaluru.

Bajaj Chetak is currently available in two variants – Urbane and Premium with a starting price of Rs 1 lakh (ex-showroom). TVS iQube, on the other hand, is available in a single variant only and is priced at Rs 1.15 lakh (on-road, Bengaluru). Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates. Also, subscribe to our official Express Drives YouTube channel.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

June 2020 two-wheeler sales: TVS iQube electric scooter ahead of Bajaj Chetak

June 2020 two-wheeler sales: TVS iQube electric scooter ahead of Bajaj Chetak

2020 Michelin Challenge Design: Indian entry among top winners for unique mobility concepts

2020 Michelin Challenge Design: Indian entry among top winners for unique mobility concepts

Indian tyre maker MRF gears up for maiden European Rally Championship season

Indian tyre maker MRF gears up for maiden European Rally Championship season

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Baleno available on sale now with new, attractive discounts

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Baleno available on sale now with new, attractive discounts

Heavily updated 2021 BMW S1000R spied testing again: Global debut likely by year-end

Heavily updated 2021 BMW S1000R spied testing again: Global debut likely by year-end

Buy a new Honda Civic BS6 diesel for a lesser price than BS4: Here's how!

Buy a new Honda Civic BS6 diesel for a lesser price than BS4: Here's how!

Mercedes-Benz EQS all-electric S-Class to offer Tesla beating driving range

Mercedes-Benz EQS all-electric S-Class to offer Tesla beating driving range

2/3rd Indians willing to pay Rs 50000 for connected features in cars like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Hector

2/3rd Indians willing to pay Rs 50000 for connected features in cars like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Hector

Vehicle registrations down by 47% in June 2020: Vehicle Scrappage Policy in need to revive CV demand

Vehicle registrations down by 47% in June 2020: Vehicle Scrappage Policy in need to revive CV demand

Insane video! Bengaluru biker touches 300 kmph on his Yamaha R1 during lockdown, arrested later

Insane video! Bengaluru biker touches 300 kmph on his Yamaha R1 during lockdown, arrested later

Triumph Street Triple RS price in India hiked: Now pay this much more for KTM 790 Duke challenger

Triumph Street Triple RS price in India hiked: Now pay this much more for KTM 790 Duke challenger

New fine for speeding on Mumbai-Pune Expressway, applicable from August 1

New fine for speeding on Mumbai-Pune Expressway, applicable from August 1

Skoda monsoon service camp begins: Dates, special offers on spare parts, accessories explained

Skoda monsoon service camp begins: Dates, special offers on spare parts, accessories explained

Kia Sonet listed on official website: Hyundai Venue rival's India debut on August 7

Kia Sonet listed on official website: Hyundai Venue rival's India debut on August 7

Nissan Magnite spy shots: Sub-compact SUV production model to stay true to concept

Nissan Magnite spy shots: Sub-compact SUV production model to stay true to concept

Mahindra Mojo BS6 bookings open: New Red Agate colour option revealed

Mahindra Mojo BS6 bookings open: New Red Agate colour option revealed

Jeep Compass Night Eagle to be launched soon: New features, expected price explained

Jeep Compass Night Eagle to be launched soon: New features, expected price explained

2020 Vespa VXL, SXL Facelift, Aprilia Storm launched in India: Prices, specs, features

2020 Vespa VXL, SXL Facelift, Aprilia Storm launched in India: Prices, specs, features

150+ new outlets for Okinawa electric scooters this year: 500 across India by fiscal end

150+ new outlets for Okinawa electric scooters this year: 500 across India by fiscal end

Exclusive: Kinetic Luna to likely return as an electric moped with 80km range

Exclusive: Kinetic Luna to likely return as an electric moped with 80km range