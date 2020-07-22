June 2020 two-wheeler sales: TVS iQube electric scooter ahead of Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak electric scooter starting price in India is currently Rs 1 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available two variants namely Urbane and Premium. TVS iQube, on the other hand, is available in a single variant only and is priced at Rs 1.15 lakh (on-road, Bengaluru).

The month of April 2020 was no less than a nightmare for the Indian automotive industry as domestic sales stood at zero, all thanks to the nationwide lockdown imposed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the industry fought back and showed strong signs of recovery in the following months. The sales numbers for the month of June 2020 show that vehicle sales have neared the normalcy. Talking of the two electric scooters by two mainstream manufacturers here, this time TVS iQube electric scooter has beaten Bajaj Chetak, turning tables around. In order to be precise, Bajaj Chetak saw null sales during June 2020. On the other hand, TVS iQube electric scooters saw 30 units getting sold last month.

Watch our TVS iQube electric video review:

The difference in sales numbers and the figures itself can be attributed to a number of factors. Bajaj Auto suspended bookings for its Chetak electric scooter sometime back and the production of the same is also not underway at present. The company will restart the production of the Chetak electric scooter in the coming days and only then, the bookings will recommence. At the time of Chetak’s launch, Bajaj Auto revealed that the electric scooter is available for sale in two cities namely Bengaluru and Pune while TVS iQube is available only in Bengaluru as of now. Bajaj Chetak is made available through a total of 18 dealerships including 5 in Pune and 13 in Bengaluru. On the other hand, TVS iQube is on sale through 10 dealerships in Bengaluru.

Bajaj Chetak is currently available in two variants – Urbane and Premium with a starting price of Rs 1 lakh (ex-showroom). TVS iQube, on the other hand, is available in a single variant only and is priced at Rs 1.15 lakh (on-road, Bengaluru).

