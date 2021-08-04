Joy e-bike sees 446% sales growth in July 2021: 945 electric bikes, scooters sold

Joy e-Bike presently has multiple high-speed electric bikes in its product portfolio like Hurricane, Thunderbolt, and Skyline and these can do a top speed of 90 kmph.

WardWizard Innovations and Mobility Ltd has announced that Joy e-bike closed July 2021 on a good note and saw another uptick in the sales momentum. The EV maker has clocked an impressive 446 percent sales growth in July 2021. In order to be precise, Joy e-Bikes sold a total of 945 units last month compared to 173 unit sales reported in July 2020 i.e. the same period last year. Speaking on this, Sneha Shouche, Chief Financial Officer, WardWizard Innovations and Mobility Ltd said that the announcement of incentives and subsidies by authorities have pushed the growth of EV by many folds.

Watch Video | SVM Prana High-Speed Electric Bike Review:

She also adds that with more awareness campaigns on sustainable mobility and a continuous rise in fuel prices, the company has noticed a quick shift in demand by the customers for electric two-wheelers to meet their daily commuting needs. Shouche further stated that for many people, electric two-wheelers have become the first preference for mobility. As the infrastructure continues to grow, the brand has been receiving high demand from urban and semi-urban regions.

Sneha also said that moving forward with the positive market sentiments, the brand is confident of robust sales momentum, especially in the upcoming festival season. The EV maker currently has a presence in over 25 Indian cities and aims to increase this number soon. Joy e-Bike presently has multiple high-speed electric bikes in its product portfolio like Hurricane, Thunderbolt, and Skyline and these can do a top speed of 90 kmph. Stay tuned with us for more updates and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

