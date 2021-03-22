Jeep Magneto debuts: First-ever electric Jeep to get V6-like power & six-speed manual transmission

Jeep has not listed details like range or charging time which are quite the numbers that are looked for in EVs but then the Jeep Magneto concept is far from production-ready yet

Easter Jeep Safari is set to take place in Moab, Utah in a few days from now and for which Jeep has lifted covers from four new concepts that will be taking on the trails later this week. One of them, for the first time, is a fully electric Jeep dubbed the Magneto. The company filed a trademark for this name just last month when it made headlines that Jeep was working on an electric Wrangler. So, the Magneto concept is an off-road capable EV with a six-speed manual transmission.

Based on the two-door 2020 Wrangler Rubicon, the Magneto will ride on 35-inch all-terrain tyres and will have 30-inch water wading ability (same as the petrol model). The 3.6-litre V6 has been replaced with a custom-built axial flux electric motor with similar output from the V6 at about 285 hp and 370 Nm of torque, propelling it from 0-100 km/h 6.8 seconds.

The Magneto’s single electric motor is powered by four lithium-ion battery packs with a combined power of 70 kilowatt-hours. While one battery is under the bonnet, two are on either side of the former fuel tank and another sits in the rear storage.

Jeep has not listed details like range or charging time which are quite the numbers that are looked for in EVs but then the concept is far from being production-ready.

The three other concepts include the Jeepster Beach which is a fully restored 1968 Jeepster blended with the 2020 Wrangler Rubicon. Powered by a 340 hp 2.0-litre engine borrowed from the Wrangler, the Beach concept rides on 35-inch off-road tyres.

The third is the Jeep Gladiator Red Bare, powered by a 260 hp 3.0-litre diesel V6, and equipped with heavy-duty Dana 44 front and rear axles. The last one is the Jeep Wrangler Orange Peelz. It gets a 3.6-litre Pentastar V6 with 285 hp and it sports minor mods like a cold-air intake and a cat-back exhaust.

