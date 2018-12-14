Jaguar i-Pace eTrophy creates history! Women to race men in Saudi Arabia in world’s first production electric car race

Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy will make its debut this weekend marking two major milestones in the world of e-mobility and motorsports. This will be the world's first international championship for production-based electric cars and it will be the first time women with compete against men in a race in Saudi Arabia. Katherine Legge, Célia Martin and Alice Powell will be amongst the first women to take part in a motor race in the Kingdom.

In the ancient surroundings of Ad Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, 11 drivers from five continents will take on the 21 twists and turns of the 2.495km track, which starts and finishes in the heart of the old town.

Entrants will be joined by VIP driver and British racing star Alice Powell. The 25-year-old was the first ever female to win a Formula Renault Championship, the first female to score points in the GP3 Series and in 2014, was Champion in the Formula Renault Asia Championship.

Alice was recently named in the first selection for the upcoming W Series. As a Dare to be Different Ambassador, she supports and develops young female karting talent, as well as coaching up-and-coming young female drivers.

The race is on 15 December at 12:50 local time, before the main ABB FIA Formula E race. A shakedown and free practice session will take place on Friday, and qualifying is at 07:55 on Saturday. The race is 25 minutes + 1 lap of full power racing. Fans around the world will be able to watch the action free on Jaguar Racing’s Facebook and Twitter channels.

Women in Saudi Arabia can now finally drive cars and ride bikes

In the month of June this year, Saudi Arabia lifted an age-old ban on women driving cars or riding motorcycles in a major breakthrough achieved by the efforts for a number of women who rebelled against the ban for years.

Driving schools for women have been set up across five cities in the conservative kingdom, and teachers will include Saudi women who obtained their licenses abroad. Saudi authorities have clarified that women will be permitted to drive motorcycles, vans and trucks in addition to cars.