Jaguar I-Pace electric SUV’s India launch postponed to this date: 22 showrooms made EV-ready

The upcoming Jaguar I-Pace electric SUV will primarily go up against the likes of Mercedes-Benz EQC in the segment and is expected to be priced in the range of Rs 95 lakh to Rs 1.05 crore (ex-showroom).

By:Updated: Mar 03, 2021 5:14 PM

 

Jaguar Land Rover India has announced that the I-Pace all-electric SUV will now be launched in India on 23rd March 2021. The launch was earlier supposed to take place on 9th March. For this, the company has made 22 retail outlets across 19 cities EV-ready in terms of infrastructure, as well as sales and after-sales support. The brand says that the current Jaguar Land Rover Retailer charging infrastructure extensively covers the metro cities and key urban hubs across India and the retailer staff has been extensively trained by Jaguar Land Rover with in-depth and dedicated courses on EVs. Ahead of the Jaguar I-Pace electric SUV India launch, over 35 EV chargers have been installed at retailer facilities across the country and more are underway. Moreover, Jaguar Land Rover customers will be able to charge their Jaguar I-Pace electric SUV using Tata Power’s EZ Charge Network with over 200 charging points across India.

These are present at multiple malls, restaurants, offices, residential complexes and along the highways. Customers will be getting home charging solutions as standard with the Jaguar I-Pace and these will include a domestic charging cable along with a 7.4 kW AC wall-mounted charger. The upcoming Jaguar I-Pace electric SUV will primarily go up against the likes of Mercedes-Benz EQC in the segment and is expected to be priced in the range of Rs 95 lakh to Rs 1.05 crore (ex-showroom).

Speaking on this, Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India said that electric vehicles will not just be a new mobility solution, but owning one will also be a new ownership experience. He adds that the company recognizes this and has worked relentlessly with its retailers to ensure that owning an EV is truly a hassle-free experience for the customers.

Bookings for the Jaguar I-Pace are now open. We will be bringing you detailed coverage on the I-Pace launch on 23rd March, so keep watching this space for all the action. Stay tuned for more updates!

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Hyundai Bayon SUV unveiled: i20 Active replacement gets mild hybrid tech, bigger touchscreen

Hyundai Bayon SUV unveiled: i20 Active replacement gets mild hybrid tech, bigger touchscreen

MG's Nexon EV rival in the works: Developing new 500 km battery pack

MG's Nexon EV rival in the works: Developing new 500 km battery pack

Car discounts in March 2021: Up to Rs 32,000 off on Honda Amaze, WR-V

Car discounts in March 2021: Up to Rs 32,000 off on Honda Amaze, WR-V

Tata Signa 3118.T launched as India's first 3-axle 6x2 truck with 31-tonne GVW: Specs, features and more!

Tata Signa 3118.T launched as India's first 3-axle 6x2 truck with 31-tonne GVW: Specs, features and more!

Volvo C40 Recharge EV breaks cover: Swedes to go full EV by 2030

Volvo C40 Recharge EV breaks cover: Swedes to go full EV by 2030

Renault Kiger makes a smashing entry: More than 1,100 units delivered on first day of sale

Renault Kiger makes a smashing entry: More than 1,100 units delivered on first day of sale

New EV battery from Log 9 claims ultra-fast charge in 15 minutes!

New EV battery from Log 9 claims ultra-fast charge in 15 minutes!

India needs to be industry-ready for hydrogen fuel cell vehicles: PM Modi

India needs to be industry-ready for hydrogen fuel cell vehicles: PM Modi

Okinawa Oki100 electric bike teased: Ducati-Monster-lookalike EV to be launched soon

Okinawa Oki100 electric bike teased: Ducati-Monster-lookalike EV to be launched soon

Maruti Suzuki adds 200 new service touchpoints in 2020-21: Total tally now at 4,000+

Maruti Suzuki adds 200 new service touchpoints in 2020-21: Total tally now at 4,000+

Price hike alert! Yamaha R15 V3 gets costlier in India by this much

Price hike alert! Yamaha R15 V3 gets costlier in India by this much

100% locally-made Detel EV coming soon: Brand to raise Rs 150cr investment by end-2021

100% locally-made Detel EV coming soon: Brand to raise Rs 150cr investment by end-2021

Kawasaki Ninja 300 BS6 launched: Price, colours, changes explained

Kawasaki Ninja 300 BS6 launched: Price, colours, changes explained

Hyundai Creta once again India's top-selling SUV in February: New i20 sales on the rise

Hyundai Creta once again India's top-selling SUV in February: New i20 sales on the rise

100 Tata Safari SUVs delivered in one day in Delhi: Reincarnated icon receives great response

100 Tata Safari SUVs delivered in one day in Delhi: Reincarnated icon receives great response

2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan Review | Small changes make big difference

2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan Review | Small changes make big difference

February 2021 bike, scooter sales: Hero MotoCorp, Honda maintain top spots, Bajaj Auto still biggest exporter!

February 2021 bike, scooter sales: Hero MotoCorp, Honda maintain top spots, Bajaj Auto still biggest exporter!

Ford EcoSport SE variant launch soon: New model teaser released

Ford EcoSport SE variant launch soon: New model teaser released

March 2021 car discounts: Up to Rs 75,000 off on Renault Duster, Triber

March 2021 car discounts: Up to Rs 75,000 off on Renault Duster, Triber

BS6 CFMoto 300NK launched in India: What's new on G 310 R, 390 Duke challenger!

BS6 CFMoto 300NK launched in India: What's new on G 310 R, 390 Duke challenger!