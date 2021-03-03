Jaguar I-Pace electric SUV’s India launch postponed to this date: 22 showrooms made EV-ready

The upcoming Jaguar I-Pace electric SUV will primarily go up against the likes of Mercedes-Benz EQC in the segment and is expected to be priced in the range of Rs 95 lakh to Rs 1.05 crore (ex-showroom).

Jaguar Land Rover India has announced that the I-Pace all-electric SUV will now be launched in India on 23rd March 2021. The launch was earlier supposed to take place on 9th March. For this, the company has made 22 retail outlets across 19 cities EV-ready in terms of infrastructure, as well as sales and after-sales support. The brand says that the current Jaguar Land Rover Retailer charging infrastructure extensively covers the metro cities and key urban hubs across India and the retailer staff has been extensively trained by Jaguar Land Rover with in-depth and dedicated courses on EVs. Ahead of the Jaguar I-Pace electric SUV India launch, over 35 EV chargers have been installed at retailer facilities across the country and more are underway. Moreover, Jaguar Land Rover customers will be able to charge their Jaguar I-Pace electric SUV using Tata Power’s EZ Charge Network with over 200 charging points across India.

These are present at multiple malls, restaurants, offices, residential complexes and along the highways. Customers will be getting home charging solutions as standard with the Jaguar I-Pace and these will include a domestic charging cable along with a 7.4 kW AC wall-mounted charger. The upcoming Jaguar I-Pace electric SUV will primarily go up against the likes of Mercedes-Benz EQC in the segment and is expected to be priced in the range of Rs 95 lakh to Rs 1.05 crore (ex-showroom).

Speaking on this, Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India said that electric vehicles will not just be a new mobility solution, but owning one will also be a new ownership experience. He adds that the company recognizes this and has worked relentlessly with its retailers to ensure that owning an EV is truly a hassle-free experience for the customers.

Bookings for the Jaguar I-Pace are now open. We will be bringing you detailed coverage on the I-Pace launch on 23rd March, so keep watching this space for all the action. Stay tuned for more updates!

