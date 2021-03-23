Jaguar I-Pace electric SUV launched in India: Variant details, price, specs, range, top speed and more

Jaguar i-Pace electric SUV has been launched in a total of three variants namely S, SE and HSE with prices starting at Rs 1.06 crore (ex-showroom).

By:Updated: Mar 23, 2021 12:38 PM

 

The all-new Jaguar I-Pace electric SUV has been launched in India today. Bookings for the I-Pace are already underway and these opened in November last year. The I-Pace arrives in the country via the Completely Built-Up (CBU) route. The new Jaguar I-Pace electric SUV has been launched in a total of three variants namely S, SE and HSE. While the entry-level S variant is priced at Rs 1.06 crore, the more premium SE and HSE trims will be available at the showrooms for Rs 1.08 crore and Rs 1.12 crore respectively. The prices mentioned are ex-showroom. Jaguar I-Pace will also come with a wide range of customization options and customers can customise their vehicle either directly from the factory or from the dealer.

Talking of the dimensions, the electric SUV measures 4,682mm in length, is 2,139mm in width, and 1,565mm in height. The wheelbase of the Jaguar I-Pace stands at 2,990mm. The vehicle can sprint from 0-100kmph in 4.8 seconds. The Jaguar i-Pace packs in a 90kWh battery pack and talking of the power and torque outputs, the figures are 400hp and 696Nm respectively. Talking of the top speed, the I-Pace can hit a maximum of 200 kmph. Using a 100kW fast charger, the battery on the electric SUV can be charged from 0-80 percent in just 45 minutes. On the other hand, using regular 7kW AC wall box charger, the charging time is close to 14 hours. Moreover, a 50kW DC charger will do the 0 to 100 percent charging in approximately 2 hours.

The company is claiming a maximum range of 480 km per single full charge for the I-Pace. Jaguar is offering a complimentary 5-year service package along with 5 years of roadside assistance with the I-Pace. Moreover, you get a standard 8-year or 1,60,000km battery warranty. Talking of the competition, the Jaguar I-Pace goes up against the likes of the Mercedes-Benz EQC electric SUV. The future rivalry will be seen In the form of the Audi e-tron that will be launched later this year.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates!

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Jaguar I-Pace electric SUV launched in India: Variant details, price, specs, range, top speed and more

Jaguar I-Pace electric SUV launched in India: Variant details, price, specs, range, top speed and more

First images of Hyundai Alcazar interior and exterior revealed via official sketches

First images of Hyundai Alcazar interior and exterior revealed via official sketches

In images: 2021 Royal Enfield 650 Twins get stunning new colour options

In images: 2021 Royal Enfield 650 Twins get stunning new colour options

Ather Energy makes entry in Jaipur with 450X electric scooter: Deliveries to start next month

Ather Energy makes entry in Jaipur with 450X electric scooter: Deliveries to start next month

New Jaguar i-Pace launch live updates: Electric SUV price, variants, range, specs, features

New Jaguar i-Pace launch live updates: Electric SUV price, variants, range, specs, features

Mahindra ALSV, Kalyani M4: Highlights of Indian Army’s new armoured fleet

Mahindra ALSV, Kalyani M4: Highlights of Indian Army’s new armoured fleet

2021 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 launched: New colours & MiY options

2021 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 launched: New colours & MiY options

Jaguar I-Pace electric SUV India launch tomorrow: Range, features, expected price

Jaguar I-Pace electric SUV India launch tomorrow: Range, features, expected price

Jeep Magneto debuts: First-ever electric Jeep to get V6-like power & six-speed manual transmission

Jeep Magneto debuts: First-ever electric Jeep to get V6-like power & six-speed manual transmission

Rajputana's KTM 390 Duke-based Cafe Racer with angular styling & super slicks is awe-inspiring

Rajputana's KTM 390 Duke-based Cafe Racer with angular styling & super slicks is awe-inspiring

New 345hp Audi S5 Sportback launched at Rs 79 lakh: Will rival BMW M340i xDrive

New 345hp Audi S5 Sportback launched at Rs 79 lakh: Will rival BMW M340i xDrive

You can now buy the official Formula 1 safety car! Aston Martin launch Vantage F1 Edition

You can now buy the official Formula 1 safety car! Aston Martin launch Vantage F1 Edition

BMW M340i Video Review: Specs, performance, features, price

BMW M340i Video Review: Specs, performance, features, price

Drunk teen in speeding Mercedes kills three in Mohali, Punjab

Drunk teen in speeding Mercedes kills three in Mohali, Punjab

Komaki MX3 electric motorcycle launched: Range, features & price

Komaki MX3 electric motorcycle launched: Range, features & price

BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe video review: Top speed, specs, features, price, all details

BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe video review: Top speed, specs, features, price, all details

Another chinese copy! Hanway G30 mimics Royal Enfield Himalayan but with these additional features

Another chinese copy! Hanway G30 mimics Royal Enfield Himalayan but with these additional features

The Truth about China's ban on Tesla vehicles: When the spy is being spied on!

The Truth about China's ban on Tesla vehicles: When the spy is being spied on!

F1 Drive to Survive Season 3 Review: Mixed bag but you can’t miss on Netflix

F1 Drive to Survive Season 3 Review: Mixed bag but you can’t miss on Netflix

Zyngo to use Sun Mobility electric vehicle battery swapping stations: 120 EVs deployed in Delhi-NCR

Zyngo to use Sun Mobility electric vehicle battery swapping stations: 120 EVs deployed in Delhi-NCR