Jaguar I-Pace electric SUV launched in India: Variant details, price, specs, range, top speed and more

Jaguar i-Pace electric SUV has been launched in a total of three variants namely S, SE and HSE with prices starting at Rs 1.06 crore (ex-showroom).

The all-new Jaguar I-Pace electric SUV has been launched in India today. Bookings for the I-Pace are already underway and these opened in November last year. The I-Pace arrives in the country via the Completely Built-Up (CBU) route. The new Jaguar I-Pace electric SUV has been launched in a total of three variants namely S, SE and HSE. While the entry-level S variant is priced at Rs 1.06 crore, the more premium SE and HSE trims will be available at the showrooms for Rs 1.08 crore and Rs 1.12 crore respectively. The prices mentioned are ex-showroom. Jaguar I-Pace will also come with a wide range of customization options and customers can customise their vehicle either directly from the factory or from the dealer.

Talking of the dimensions, the electric SUV measures 4,682mm in length, is 2,139mm in width, and 1,565mm in height. The wheelbase of the Jaguar I-Pace stands at 2,990mm. The vehicle can sprint from 0-100kmph in 4.8 seconds. The Jaguar i-Pace packs in a 90kWh battery pack and talking of the power and torque outputs, the figures are 400hp and 696Nm respectively. Talking of the top speed, the I-Pace can hit a maximum of 200 kmph. Using a 100kW fast charger, the battery on the electric SUV can be charged from 0-80 percent in just 45 minutes. On the other hand, using regular 7kW AC wall box charger, the charging time is close to 14 hours. Moreover, a 50kW DC charger will do the 0 to 100 percent charging in approximately 2 hours.

The company is claiming a maximum range of 480 km per single full charge for the I-Pace. Jaguar is offering a complimentary 5-year service package along with 5 years of roadside assistance with the I-Pace. Moreover, you get a standard 8-year or 1,60,000km battery warranty. Talking of the competition, the Jaguar I-Pace goes up against the likes of the Mercedes-Benz EQC electric SUV. The future rivalry will be seen In the form of the Audi e-tron that will be launched later this year.

