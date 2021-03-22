Jaguar I-Pace electric SUV India launch tomorrow: Range, features, expected price

Jaguar has made its 22 retail outlets across 19 cities EV-ready in terms of infrastructure, as well as sales and after-sales support before the launch of the I-Pace in India

Jaguar opened bookings for the upcoming I-Pace in November last year and after a short delay in the launch by a few days, it is now all set for a formal introduction tomorrow. It will be Jaguar’s first electric vehicle that will rival the Mercedes-Benz EQC which is currently the only luxury electric SUV in the country. While the EQC retails at Rs 99.3 lakh (ex-showroom), the I-Pace is also a direct import model which means that it will also be priced in a similar ballpark between Rs 95 lakh to Rs 1.05 crore (ex-showroom).

The I-Pace gets two permanent magnet synchronous electric motors capable of generating 294 kW (394 hp) and 696 Nm of torque. This helps the I-Pace to accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 4.8 seconds. The top speed is limited to 200 km/h.

The Jaguar I-Pace measures 4,682 mm in length and stands 2,139 mm wide and 1,565 mm tall. It offers a wheelbase of 2,990 mm and weighs a massive 2,133 kg thanks to the giant LG Chem battery pack placed under the floor. On the WLTP test cycle, the I-Pace is claimed to offer a 470 km of driving range.

The 90 kWh battery pack in the I-Pace contains 432 cells. Using a 50 kW DC fast charger, the I-Pace can charge from 0-80% in just 85 minutes. But can be reduced to 45 minutes using a faster 100 kW charger. With a 7 kW AC wall box, the same charge level takes 10 hours.

The company has made its 22 retail outlets across 19 cities EV-ready in terms of infrastructure, as well as sales and after-sales support. The brand says that the current Jaguar Land Rover Retailer charging infrastructure extensively covers the metro cities and key urban hubs across India and the retailer staff has been trained by Jaguar Land Rover with in-depth and dedicated courses on EVs.

Ahead of the Jaguar I-Pace electric SUV India launch, over 35 EV chargers have been installed at retailer facilities across the country and more are underway. Moreover, Jaguar Land Rover customers will be able to charge their Jaguar I-Pace electric SUV using Tata Power’s EZ Charge Network with over 200 charging points across India.

