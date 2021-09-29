Jaguar I-Pace Black India bookings open: What makes it special

The all-electric Jaguar I-Pace will see a new Black edition being launched in the Indian market. Dealers are now accepting bookings for the I-Pace Black and here is what it will offer.

Jaguar will be launching a new special spec of the I-Pace electric SUV. The Jaguar I-Pace Black will utilise all the performance of the standard model, but add a black-finish look to accentuate the sporty appeal of the SUV. The new exclusive I-Pace Black will don a gloss back finish on the mirror caps, grille, grille surround, side window surrounds and all the badges.

As for the exterior paint finishes, Jaguar will offer its full palette of colours, including the Aruba and Farallon Pearl black. The 19-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels will be finished in glossy dark grey while it also sports a giant panoramic roof to brighten up the cabin. Speaking of the cabin, it will come draped in ebony leather on the sports seats and an ebony headliner. Additionally, glossy black finishes have been applied to various trims and panels in the interior.

The Jaguar I-Pace uses a 90kWh battery pack placed under the floor between the two axles. The lithium-ion batteries power the two electric motors on each axle that deliver a combined power output of 395hp and 696Nm of torque. The Jaguar I-Pace is rated to accelerate from 0-100km/h in just 4.8 seconds.

Jaguar will be transitioning to becoming an electric vehicle manufacturer from 2025. It will be transforming its entire range of products to electric powertrains and eventually phase out the internal combustion engine and the models powered by them. The I-Pace is the first model in that direction of electric vehicles.

The Jaguar I-Pace is offered in 3 variants — S, SE and HSE in the Indian market. They are priced between Rs 1.05 crore to Rs 1.35 crore (ex-showroom). The Jaguar I-Pace Black will be launched in India very soon, costing a premium over the ex-showroom price. While that number may not have been released to the public as yet, Jaguar dealerships in India are now accepting bookings of the I-Pace Black.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.