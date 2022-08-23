iVOOMi Energy unveils JeetX electric scooter: Top 5 things to know

The company said that the RTO-registered scooter has an ARAI-certified speed of 70 kmph.

Delhi-based EV maker iVOOMi Energy has unveiled the JeetX, expanding its Jeet family of electric scooters. The company said that the RTO-registered scooter has an ARAI-certified speed of 70 kmph. iVOOMi will offer two variants of the JeetX e-scooter – the JeetX and JeetX180.



Here, we look at things you need to know about the e-scooter:



Variants and range: iVOOMi will offer two variants for the JeetX scooter – the JeetX and JeetX180. The company said that in eco mode, JeetX has a maximum range of 100 kilometres per charge, whereas it delivers 90 kilometres in the rider mode. On the other hand, the JeetX180 runs a maximum of 200 kilometres in eco mode and clocks 180 kilometres in the sports mode.



Colour options: The JeetX electric scooter will be available in four matte colour options – Scarlet Red, Ink Blue, Posh White and Space Grey.



Battery setup: The JeetX comes equipped with a dual removable battery setup. Customers can upgrade the range of their electric scooters using the dual battery configuration, as previously seen across iVOOMi’s range of EVs.



Features: The e-scooter has an “Easy Shift” feature for ease of switching between eco and rider/sports mode while riding. It also features a reverse gear and disc brakes with Combi Braking System (CBS).



Price: The JeetX is priced at Rs 1 – 1.4 lakh, depending on the variant a customer needs to opt for. The company said that the bookings and deliveries of the JeetX e-scooters will commence on September 1. However, users will need to wait until the end of month for the JeetX180 deliveries.

For those planning to buy the scooters before September 10, the company is offering free accessories worth up to Rs 3,000.