IIT-Madras-incubated Pi Beam launches electric two-wheeler

PiMo is positioned between an electric bicycle and an entry-level electric scooter, offering a top speed of 25 km/h. Compared to the electric bicycle category, it provides a higher travel range.

By:Updated: Feb 11, 2021 8:26 AM

IIT Madras-incubated start-up Pi Beam has launched an electric two-wheeler that can charge faster than a smartphone and comes with a range of 50 km. Called a utility e-bike, it charges faster than most smartphones, offers a range of 50 km, and does not require a license or registration. The e-bike is targeted at personal and commercial needs. As much as 90% of PiMo’s product components, including the crucial batteries and controllers, are manufactured in India, thus being one of the few EVs in the local market to thoroughly embody the Make in India spirit. Pi Beam aims to sell 10,000 vehicles by the end of the next financial year (2021-22).

Visakh Sasikumar, CEO, Pi Beam Electric, said, “Pi Beam Electric aims to provide end-to-end micro-mobility solutions for logistics and transportation. We are a bunch of passionate people who believe the micro-mobility market is the future. Small and efficient EVs designed around utility and which are affordable are going to reimagine the way people think about EVs. We have sold over hundreds of electric trikes in the market, for purposes ranging from waste management to e-commerce deliveries.”

PiMo is positioned between an electric bicycle and an entry-level electric scooter, offering a top speed of 25 km/h. Compared to the electric bicycle category, it provides a higher travel range, and its ride comfort is far superior thanks to its dual suspension at the rear and larger and ergonomically designed seats. It also offers battery swapping technology, through which a drained battery can be exchanged for a fully charged battery at designated locations.
Pi-Beam has already gained over 100 initial customers within weeks of opening pre-orders from customers across age groups, from both rural and urban geographies.

Pi Beam has three other products such as e-Trike, a geared 3 wheeler with pedal assist, e-Kart, a purely electric vehicle with cloud connectivity and in-built sensors for data capturing, and e-Auto, a more sophisticated version of the e-Kart, it uses a PMSM motor and is adopted for passenger transportation and commercial logistics.

