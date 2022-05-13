iPower Batteries, Electric One to set up 500 EV battery health check-up & replacement centres in India

iPower Batteries has partnered with Electric One to set up 500 EV battery health check-up & replacement centres in India in FY22-23. They claim to cater to the consumer needs of all popular EV models from top OEMs.

iPower Batteries Private Limited has announced its partnership with Electric One to set up 500 EV battery health check-up replacement centres in India in FY22-23. The company says that these first of their kind outlets will ensure that the batteries of the electric vehicles are checked on time and replaced with high-grade lithium batteries to avoid any accidents.

The partnership will set up 500 such centres across the country in FY22-23 and they will be jointly managed by Electric One and iPower Batteries. The company says that these battery health check-up and replacement centres will cater to the consumer needs of all popular EV models from top OEMs, including Hero Electric, Okinawa, Ampere, Benling, Kinetic, Okaya, etc.

iPower also claims that they will be providing these battery-related services at affordable prices and with extended warranties of up to 3 years. The training and awareness programs around battery testing and replacement will be conducted at iPower’s battery manufacturing and R&D (research & development) facility in Kundli, Haryana.

Commenting on the announcement, Vikas Aggarwal, MD & Founder, iPower Batteries, said, “As EV battery manufacturers we feel the recent spate of EV vehicles catching fire has a lot to do with raising people’s awareness about the EV segment as a whole too. There are many aspects to EVs than just a vehicle and its battery, people using them need to be made aware of on-ground realties for EV to take off full-fledged in India.”

Electric One plans to open 250 stores this FY from its current store base of 82 stores with a massive focus on the South Indian market. Amit Das, Founder & CEO, Electric One, added, “The company has plans to invest more than 15 million USD to stabilise the growing market with future technology and virtual dealership modes boosting retail sales for its dealer partners. After streamlining sales efficiency and the supply chains with the right fit of quality batteries are some of the key areas to focus on.”

