IOC to set up solar-power based charging stations for e-vehicles

The EV charging system has been designed by Hygge Energy, a start-up incubated by Tech Mahindra, and has three main features — EVs charged with solar power, no upgrades required in grid infrastructure, and improved grid resilience, especially in remote areas.

By:Updated: Nov 21, 2020 10:51 AM
The technology enables intelligent EV charging using hybrid microgrids, created by integrating existing grid infrastructure with solar PV batteries.

 

Indian Oil will set up solar-power based electric vehicle (EV) charging stations following its successful study on a “proof of concept “ on “zero emission electric mobility”, a concept that allows the EV to charge using solar power. The EV charging system has been designed by Hygge Energy, a start-up incubated by Tech Mahindra, and has three main features — EVs charged with solar power, no upgrades required in grid infrastructure, and improved grid resilience, especially in remote areas. The technology enables intelligent EV charging using hybrid microgrids, created by integrating existing grid infrastructure with solar PV batteries. Indian Oil executive director (retail sales) Vigyan Kumar said as a part of Indian Oil’s foray into alternative energy, the company has already set up 54 battery charging/swapping stations for EVs in partnership with various companies.

“We have taken a minority stake in Phinergy of Israel to set up aluminium-air battery manufacturing facility in India for electric vehicles & stationary applications,” he added. Another IOC official said the hallmark of the company’s clean energy agenda is its renewable energy portfolio of 226 MW (168 MW of wind-power capacity and 58 MW of solar photo-voltaic capacity), that together generated 393 million units of electricity during FY20. This is equivalent to emission mitigation of 322 TMT of carbon dioxide (TMTCO2e) and 5% of the company’s electricity consumption. Besides, the company has initiated diversification into alternative, renewable energy and biofuels – 2G & 3G ethanol, waste-to-energy and compressed biogas (CBG) with 16,700 (over 55%) Indian Oil fuel stations having already been converted to operate on solar energy with a cumulative installed capacity of over 92 MW, a company official said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Nissan Magnite Test Drive Review: Is this lifeline good enough?

Nissan Magnite Test Drive Review: Is this lifeline good enough?

Check this out! Top 25 #MotorcyclesofInstagram - guess which spot Royal Enfield Classic 350 sits at

Check this out! Top 25 #MotorcyclesofInstagram - guess which spot Royal Enfield Classic 350 sits at

2020 Hyundai i20 registers 20,000 bookings in 20 days: 85% customers opt for higher trims

2020 Hyundai i20 registers 20,000 bookings in 20 days: 85% customers opt for higher trims

Dynamic-looking 2021 BMW S1000R breaks cover: Sheds weight, ditches asymmetric headlamps!

Dynamic-looking 2021 BMW S1000R breaks cover: Sheds weight, ditches asymmetric headlamps!

India to get 1,000 LNG dispensing stations: 40% cheaper than diesel, promises higher range

India to get 1,000 LNG dispensing stations: 40% cheaper than diesel, promises higher range

Ather 450X, Series1 electric scooters deliveries begin: Here's when you can buy in your city!

Ather 450X, Series1 electric scooters deliveries begin: Here's when you can buy in your city!

Ola to introduce its first electric scooter in India & international markets in January

Ola to introduce its first electric scooter in India & international markets in January

2021 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class: Dual-tone exterior, five screens, 18 airbags & a whole lot more!

2021 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class: Dual-tone exterior, five screens, 18 airbags & a whole lot more!

Nissan Magnite India launch on 26 November: Specs and features of Kia Sonet rival

Nissan Magnite India launch on 26 November: Specs and features of Kia Sonet rival

Honda Dio, Hornet 2.0 Repsol editions launched with MotoGP liveries: Expensive by this much

Honda Dio, Hornet 2.0 Repsol editions launched with MotoGP liveries: Expensive by this much

eBikeGo to install 3,000 electric vehicle charging stations across five cities by February

eBikeGo to install 3,000 electric vehicle charging stations across five cities by February

Kia to replace faulty diesel fuel pumps in Seltos in India: Check of your SUV is affected

Kia to replace faulty diesel fuel pumps in Seltos in India: Check of your SUV is affected

Meet Odysse Electric: India's first on-sale sportsbike-inspired electric bike maker

Meet Odysse Electric: India's first on-sale sportsbike-inspired electric bike maker

EMI finance platform reports 500% increase in 'Buy Now, Pay Later' solution for electric vehicles

EMI finance platform reports 500% increase in 'Buy Now, Pay Later' solution for electric vehicles

Lamborghini Huracan STO race-inspired monster unleashed for the road

Lamborghini Huracan STO race-inspired monster unleashed for the road

Omega Seiki, Trans ACNR sign MoU to develop electric vehicles with a refrigerated container

Omega Seiki, Trans ACNR sign MoU to develop electric vehicles with a refrigerated container

Britain to ban sale of new petrol cars by 2030: Where do India, China & others stand in EV adoption

Britain to ban sale of new petrol cars by 2030: Where do India, China & others stand in EV adoption

End of the road for Yamaha YZF-R6: 600cc screamer to live only on the racetracks!

End of the road for Yamaha YZF-R6: 600cc screamer to live only on the racetracks!

Renault Kiger Concept in pictures: What to expect

Renault Kiger Concept in pictures: What to expect

Ducati unveils 2021 models: SuperSport 950, Panigale V4 SP and an electric mountain bike

Ducati unveils 2021 models: SuperSport 950, Panigale V4 SP and an electric mountain bike