IOC to set up solar-power based charging stations for e-vehicles

Indian Oil will set up solar-power based electric vehicle (EV) charging stations following its successful study on a “proof of concept “ on “zero emission electric mobility”, a concept that allows the EV to charge using solar power. The EV charging system has been designed by Hygge Energy, a start-up incubated by Tech Mahindra, and has three main features — EVs charged with solar power, no upgrades required in grid infrastructure, and improved grid resilience, especially in remote areas. The technology enables intelligent EV charging using hybrid microgrids, created by integrating existing grid infrastructure with solar PV batteries. Indian Oil executive director (retail sales) Vigyan Kumar said as a part of Indian Oil’s foray into alternative energy, the company has already set up 54 battery charging/swapping stations for EVs in partnership with various companies.

“We have taken a minority stake in Phinergy of Israel to set up aluminium-air battery manufacturing facility in India for electric vehicles & stationary applications,” he added. Another IOC official said the hallmark of the company’s clean energy agenda is its renewable energy portfolio of 226 MW (168 MW of wind-power capacity and 58 MW of solar photo-voltaic capacity), that together generated 393 million units of electricity during FY20. This is equivalent to emission mitigation of 322 TMT of carbon dioxide (TMTCO2e) and 5% of the company’s electricity consumption. Besides, the company has initiated diversification into alternative, renewable energy and biofuels – 2G & 3G ethanol, waste-to-energy and compressed biogas (CBG) with 16,700 (over 55%) Indian Oil fuel stations having already been converted to operate on solar energy with a cumulative installed capacity of over 92 MW, a company official said.

