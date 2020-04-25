Ingenious! Driver modifies rickshaw for Covid-19 spread. Gets praise from Anand Mahindra

An e-rickshaw driver, presumably from West Bengal, has compartmentalised his vehicle to ensure social distancing between his passengers.

Social distancing has become the norm of the day. We are pretty sure that this one will definitely be in practice way after this scary pandemic is over. Public transport might be the worst affected for some time as instead of being packed like sardines in a can, people will choose to wait it out. However, if every public transport or shared mobility comes up with ideas like these, it will be a win-win situation. Take the example of this e-rickshaw driver. Anand Mahindra, the chairman of the Mahindra Group posted this video on his Twitter account. The e-rickshaw driver seems to be from West Bengal.

The driver has compartmentalised his vehicle in such a way that no two passengers can come in each other’s touch. This presumably 6-seater vehicle is now essentially a four-passenger version, excluding the driver. In fact, Anand Mahindra lauded the efforts of this chap and also asked Rajesh Jejurikar, executive director – auto and farm sector to onboard him as an advisor for the R&D as well as product development teams. Here is what Anand Mahindra said,

The capabilities of our people to rapidly innovate and adapt to new circumstances never ceases to amaze me.

The capabilities of our people to rapidly innovate & adapt to new circumstances never ceases to amaze me. @rajesh664 we need to get him as an advisor to our R&D & product development teams! pic.twitter.com/ssFZUyvMr9 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 24, 2020

On his part, Rajesh retweeted and said,

India's got Talent. We have to spot it to challenge mindsets

India’s got Talent. We have to spot it to challenge mindsets https://t.co/pL8Gog1ijs — Rajesh Jejurikar (@rajesh664) April 24, 2020

Twitter users went berserk and one Anoop Sharma (@PolimiAnoop), “And Jugad is part of our DNA.” while another user Siva Kumar (@Nakshatrala) said, “Necessity is the mother of invention.!!”

Indians are known to adapt quickly to various situations. Take the case of the sudden decision to tax vehicles that have a ground clearance of more than 170mm. Mahindra then quickly added an engine bash plate to the bottom of their vehicles and this was done at the dealer level.

Post the lockdown it is likely that we all have to practice social distancing and other preventive measures. For the time being, let’s laud this e-rickshaw driver’s efforts.

