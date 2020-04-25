Ingenious! Driver modifies rickshaw for Covid-19 spread. Gets praise from Anand Mahindra

An e-rickshaw driver, presumably from West Bengal, has compartmentalised his vehicle to ensure social distancing between his passengers.

By:Published: April 25, 2020 12:17:12 PM

Social distancing has become the norm of the day. We are pretty sure that this one will definitely be in practice way after this scary pandemic is over. Public transport might be the worst affected for some time as instead of being packed like sardines in a can, people will choose to wait it out. However, if every public transport or shared mobility comes up with ideas like these, it will be a win-win situation. Take the example of this e-rickshaw driver. Anand Mahindra, the chairman of the Mahindra Group posted this video on his Twitter account. The e-rickshaw driver seems to be from West Bengal.

The driver has compartmentalised his vehicle in such a way that no two passengers can come in each other’s touch. This presumably 6-seater vehicle is now essentially a four-passenger version, excluding the driver. In fact, Anand Mahindra lauded the efforts of this chap and also asked Rajesh Jejurikar, executive director – auto and farm sector to onboard him as an advisor for the R&D as well as product development teams. Here is what Anand Mahindra said,

The capabilities of our people to rapidly innovate and adapt to new circumstances never ceases to amaze me.

On his part, Rajesh retweeted and said, 

India's got Talent. We have to spot it to challenge mindsets

Twitter users went berserk and one Anoop Sharma (@PolimiAnoop), “And Jugad is part of our DNA.” while another user Siva Kumar (@Nakshatrala) said, “Necessity is the mother of invention.!!”

Indians are known to adapt quickly to various situations. Take the case of the sudden decision to tax vehicles that have a ground clearance of more than 170mm. Mahindra then quickly added an engine bash plate to the bottom of their vehicles and this was done at the dealer level.

Post the lockdown it is likely that we all have to practice social distancing and other preventive measures. For the time being, let’s laud this e-rickshaw driver’s efforts.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

All-Electric Ford Mustang Cobra Jet ready to silently tear up a drag strip with 1400hp!

All-Electric Ford Mustang Cobra Jet ready to silently tear up a drag strip with 1400hp!

China's BYD and Japan's Hino join hands for electric commercial vehicles

China's BYD and Japan's Hino join hands for electric commercial vehicles

Toyota Yaris Cross: Etios Cross replacement in India or not?

Toyota Yaris Cross: Etios Cross replacement in India or not?

Škoda Auto to resume production with protective measures in Czech Republic starting 27 April

Škoda Auto to resume production with protective measures in Czech Republic starting 27 April

Chinese company shamelessly copies Tata Nexon design: Check images

Chinese company shamelessly copies Tata Nexon design: Check images

Tastefully modified new-gen Isuzu V-Cross looks awesome and menacing!

Tastefully modified new-gen Isuzu V-Cross looks awesome and menacing!

Manufacturing during lockdown & post-COVID must be digitised for greater safety & efficacy

Manufacturing during lockdown & post-COVID must be digitised for greater safety & efficacy

Bajaj Discover dies after 17-year run: What to expect now

Bajaj Discover dies after 17-year run: What to expect now

Mini rushes to change 'Corona Spoke' wheel design name for electric model: Now called this!

Mini rushes to change 'Corona Spoke' wheel design name for electric model: Now called this!

Sachin Tendulkar 47th Birthday: Maruti 800 to Ferrari & Nissan GT-R make an excellent car collection

Sachin Tendulkar 47th Birthday: Maruti 800 to Ferrari & Nissan GT-R make an excellent car collection

BS6 125cc bikes you can buy: Honda SP125, Hero Glamour, Bajaj Pulsar 125

BS6 125cc bikes you can buy: Honda SP125, Hero Glamour, Bajaj Pulsar 125

Bajaj Chetak sells five times more than TVS iQube: Nostalgic effect or something else?

Bajaj Chetak sells five times more than TVS iQube: Nostalgic effect or something else?

Coronavirus lockdown: Jaguar Land Rover to resume production by May 18 at three plants

Coronavirus lockdown: Jaguar Land Rover to resume production by May 18 at three plants

MotoGP 20 official game is here! Race with champions or start at Moto 3 & race your way to top flight

MotoGP 20 official game is here! Race with champions or start at Moto 3 & race your way to top flight

Mini Cooper BS6 models listed on website: Why 5-door and Clubman are missing

Mini Cooper BS6 models listed on website: Why 5-door and Clubman are missing

China-made Brixton 1200 cleared for production: 1200cc modern classic has Bonneville T120 in its sights!

China-made Brixton 1200 cleared for production: 1200cc modern classic has Bonneville T120 in its sights!

Two-wheeler sales will rise post COVID but premium bike segment to remain unaffected: Triumph

Two-wheeler sales will rise post COVID but premium bike segment to remain unaffected: Triumph

All-new Toyota Yaris Cross unveiled: Why it should but won't launch in India

All-new Toyota Yaris Cross unveiled: Why it should but won't launch in India

Mahindra Racing's D'Ambrosio & Wehrlein to compete in Formula E virtual race: Here's how to watch

Mahindra Racing's D'Ambrosio & Wehrlein to compete in Formula E virtual race: Here's how to watch

Skoda Karoq, new Rapid and Superb digital launch likely on May 6

Skoda Karoq, new Rapid and Superb digital launch likely on May 6