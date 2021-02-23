Pre-orders open for India’s first electric cruiser: Earth Energy EV promises deliveries by March

Earth Energy EV is also offering an introductory discount of up to Rs 2,000 along with add-on accessories like helmets, crash guards, etc.

By:February 23, 2021 5:08 PM
earth energy ev Evolve R electric cruiser price

Earth Energy EV, a Mumbai-based EV startup, today announced the start of pre-booking for its recently launched electric two-wheelers – Glyde+, Evolve Z, and Evolve, promising to begin deliveries from March 2021. For booking Earth Energy Electric two-wheelers, customers can head to earthenergy-ev.com/Vehicles.html. Once on the website, prospective customers can check the details of all three vehicles up for sale and place their pre-cooking online.

Customers can register themselves by submitting a Rs 1,000 (per vehicle) token amount to secure the order. Earth Energy EV has also announced special schemes for early birds, offering year-long access to free charging at any Earth EV dealership.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The brand is offering an introductory discount of up to Rs 2,000 along with add-on accessories like helmets, crash guards, etc. Earth Energy EV has also extended exclusive invites for the test rides of vehicles before delivery.

More details on the products here

Earth Energy electric two-wheelers

Glyde+ is powered by a 2.4W electric motor that offers a top speed of 60 km/h. It is priced at Rs 92,000.

Evolve Z will come with a 96 AH/Li-ion battery offering a range of 100 km and 15 degrees of gradeability available at a price range of Rs 1,30,000.

Evolve R can be charged entirely in 40 minutes using fast charge and promises a range of up to 110 km in one full charge. It is priced at Rs 1,42,000.

“We have recently launched our electric two-wheelers in the market and have been receiving a phenomenal response in dealerships inquiries from across India, we are expecting substantial interest in pre-orders now,” Rushi Shenghani, CEO & Founder of Earth Energy, said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Updated Maruti Suzuki Swift teased: More powerful engine, better mileage claimed

Updated Maruti Suzuki Swift teased: More powerful engine, better mileage claimed

Mercedes-Benz, Get My Parking collaborate for IoT-enabled parking solution for cars with Mercedes me connect

Mercedes-Benz, Get My Parking collaborate for IoT-enabled parking solution for cars with Mercedes me connect

Piaggio Ape Electrik FX 3-wheelers launched: 3-year warranty, maintenance package on offer

Piaggio Ape Electrik FX 3-wheelers launched: 3-year warranty, maintenance package on offer

TVS Motor Company appoints Timothy Prentice as new Vice President - Design

TVS Motor Company appoints Timothy Prentice as new Vice President - Design

2021 Bajaj Pulsar 180 launched: New design, features and price

2021 Bajaj Pulsar 180 launched: New design, features and price

Jeep Wrangler now a Make-In-India SUV: Launch on this date

Jeep Wrangler now a Make-In-India SUV: Launch on this date

Mahindra Electric, Amazon tie-up for electric delivery fleet: Treo Zor EVs deployed in seven cities

Mahindra Electric, Amazon tie-up for electric delivery fleet: Treo Zor EVs deployed in seven cities

How traffic cameras work and issue challans: Violation tracking, fining explained

How traffic cameras work and issue challans: Violation tracking, fining explained

Watch Video: 3 new 650cc Royal Enfield bikes spied testing, Classic 650 & Meteor 650 likely on cards

Watch Video: 3 new 650cc Royal Enfield bikes spied testing, Classic 650 & Meteor 650 likely on cards

Harley-Davidson Pan America debuts: Harley's first adventure tourer to launch in India soon?

Harley-Davidson Pan America debuts: Harley's first adventure tourer to launch in India soon?

Royal Enfield MiY Review: Customized riding gear at great prices

Royal Enfield MiY Review: Customized riding gear at great prices

New Tata Safari vs Harrier: Price, variants, features compared

New Tata Safari vs Harrier: Price, variants, features compared

Okinawa, eBikeGo electric vehicle supplier iPower to roll out India-made battery cells soon

Okinawa, eBikeGo electric vehicle supplier iPower to roll out India-made battery cells soon

Meet Jimmy, he's living in his Tesla Model 3 for one year! Here's what it takes

Meet Jimmy, he's living in his Tesla Model 3 for one year! Here's what it takes

Electric scooter and petrol scooter battery differences explained

Electric scooter and petrol scooter battery differences explained

2021 Tata Safari launched in India: Priced between Rs 14.69 lakh - 21.45 lakh

2021 Tata Safari launched in India: Priced between Rs 14.69 lakh - 21.45 lakh

Kawasaki India teases two new motorcycles: BS6 Ninja 300 launch likely soon

Kawasaki India teases two new motorcycles: BS6 Ninja 300 launch likely soon

2021 Tata Safari India Launch LIVE Updates: Expected price, engine specs, features, variants, images

2021 Tata Safari India Launch LIVE Updates: Expected price, engine specs, features, variants, images

New Tata Safari launch tomorrow: Price expectations

New Tata Safari launch tomorrow: Price expectations

Suzuki Swift Sports World Champion edition unveiled: Limited-run model gets these changes

Suzuki Swift Sports World Champion edition unveiled: Limited-run model gets these changes