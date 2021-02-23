Pre-orders open for India’s first electric cruiser: Earth Energy EV promises deliveries by March

Earth Energy EV is also offering an introductory discount of up to Rs 2,000 along with add-on accessories like helmets, crash guards, etc.

Earth Energy EV, a Mumbai-based EV startup, today announced the start of pre-booking for its recently launched electric two-wheelers – Glyde+, Evolve Z, and Evolve, promising to begin deliveries from March 2021. For booking Earth Energy Electric two-wheelers, customers can head to earthenergy-ev.com/Vehicles.html. Once on the website, prospective customers can check the details of all three vehicles up for sale and place their pre-cooking online.

Customers can register themselves by submitting a Rs 1,000 (per vehicle) token amount to secure the order. Earth Energy EV has also announced special schemes for early birds, offering year-long access to free charging at any Earth EV dealership.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The brand is offering an introductory discount of up to Rs 2,000 along with add-on accessories like helmets, crash guards, etc. Earth Energy EV has also extended exclusive invites for the test rides of vehicles before delivery.

More details on the products here

Earth Energy electric two-wheelers

Glyde+ is powered by a 2.4W electric motor that offers a top speed of 60 km/h. It is priced at Rs 92,000.

Evolve Z will come with a 96 AH/Li-ion battery offering a range of 100 km and 15 degrees of gradeability available at a price range of Rs 1,30,000.

Evolve R can be charged entirely in 40 minutes using fast charge and promises a range of up to 110 km in one full charge. It is priced at Rs 1,42,000.

“We have recently launched our electric two-wheelers in the market and have been receiving a phenomenal response in dealerships inquiries from across India, we are expecting substantial interest in pre-orders now,” Rushi Shenghani, CEO & Founder of Earth Energy, said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.