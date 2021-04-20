India’s first 100-km range electric bicycle: Nexzu launches Roadlark with swappable battery

The new Roadlark claimes to clock a 100-km riding range in pedlec mode and a 75-km range in throttle mode. The e-bike does speeds of up to 25 km/h.

Nexzu Mobility has launched a new electric bicycle that it claims is the first in the country to offer a range of up to 100 km in a single charge. The new Roadlark electric bicycle boasts a cold-rolled steel frame, automotive-grade build quality and features like a removable battery and disc brakes at both ends. Developed and manufactured by Nexzu, the new Roadlark is slated to be India’s first made-in-India 100-km range e-cycle.

Nexzu states that the team achieved the range through a new lightweight frame design, a higher efficiency powertrain and incorporating a state-of-the-art energy storage solution. The Roadlark features a ‘dual battery system’. A primary 8.7Ah lightweight, removable battery and a secondary 5.2 Ah in-frame battery that can be charged on a domestic socket.

Also read: Simple Mark 2 spotted testing: 240 km-range electric scooter to launch by mid-2021

The new Roadlark claimes to clock a 100-km riding range in pedlec mode and a 75-km range in throttle mode. The e-bike does speeds of up to 25 km/h. It is priced at Rs 42,000 and customers can directly purchase the product from Nexzu’s 90+ touchpoints or the Nexzu Mobility official website.

Our engineering and design team has a single-minded focus to provide the most customer-centric mobility solutions and with the new Roadlark, we are keen to delight customers by offering a super long-range electric cycle that can serve as a primary mode of transport even replacing scooters. With 6 different riding modes, riders have the flexibility to choose their desired level of electric assist, as per their riding needs. Electric cycles have proven health benefits and with the new super long range Roadlark we are thrilled to continue our march towards customer-centric, cost-effective and clean mobility solutions, Rahul Shonak – COO, Nexzu Mobility, said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.