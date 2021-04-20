India’s first 100-km range electric bicycle: Nexzu launches Roadlark with swappable battery

The new Roadlark claimes to clock a 100-km riding range in pedlec mode and a 75-km range in throttle mode. The e-bike does speeds of up to 25 km/h.

By:April 20, 2021 11:43 AM

Nexzu Mobility has launched a new electric bicycle that it claims is the first in the country to offer a range of up to 100 km in a single charge. The new Roadlark electric bicycle boasts a cold-rolled steel frame, automotive-grade build quality and features like a removable battery and disc brakes at both ends. Developed and manufactured by Nexzu, the new Roadlark is slated to be India’s first made-in-India 100-km range e-cycle.

Nexzu states that the team achieved the range through a new lightweight frame design, a higher efficiency powertrain and incorporating a state-of-the-art energy storage solution. The Roadlark features a ‘dual battery system’. A primary 8.7Ah lightweight, removable battery and a secondary 5.2 Ah in-frame battery that can be charged on a domestic socket.

Also read: Simple Mark 2 spotted testing: 240 km-range electric scooter to launch by mid-2021

The new Roadlark claimes to clock a 100-km riding range in pedlec mode and a 75-km range in throttle mode. The e-bike does speeds of up to 25 km/h. It is priced at Rs 42,000 and customers can directly purchase the product from Nexzu’s 90+ touchpoints or the Nexzu Mobility official website.

Our engineering and design team has a single-minded focus to provide the most customer-centric mobility solutions and with the new Roadlark, we are keen to delight customers by offering a super long-range electric cycle that can serve as a primary mode of transport even replacing scooters. With 6 different riding modes, riders have the flexibility to choose their desired level of electric assist, as per their riding needs. Electric cycles have proven health benefits and with the new super long range Roadlark we are thrilled to continue our march towards customer-centric, cost-effective and clean mobility solutions, Rahul Shonak – COO, Nexzu Mobility, said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Toyota Yaris to be replaced by rebadged Maruti Suzuki Ciaz? Here's the official word

Toyota Yaris to be replaced by rebadged Maruti Suzuki Ciaz? Here's the official word

Mahindra sells 1000 units of Treo Zor, grabs 59% market share

Mahindra sells 1000 units of Treo Zor, grabs 59% market share

Royal Enfield Hunter 350: 5 reasons why H'ness CB350, Svartpilen 250 need to watch out

Royal Enfield Hunter 350: 5 reasons why H'ness CB350, Svartpilen 250 need to watch out

2021 Toyota Fortuner, Legender sales cross 5,300 units: Segment share increases

2021 Toyota Fortuner, Legender sales cross 5,300 units: Segment share increases

Ather 450X deliveries start in Coimbatore, Trichy: Price, charging point details

Ather 450X deliveries start in Coimbatore, Trichy: Price, charging point details

Audi A6 e-tron concept electric vehicle with 700km range, 800Nm unveiled

Audi A6 e-tron concept electric vehicle with 700km range, 800Nm unveiled

Switch to electric cargo three-wheelers now easier with TWU loans for Porter drivers

Switch to electric cargo three-wheelers now easier with TWU loans for Porter drivers

Mercedes-Benz announces 7-seat EQB EV: China, USA launch this year

Mercedes-Benz announces 7-seat EQB EV: China, USA launch this year

Nissan Magnite SUV bookings cross 50,000 mark since launch: Top variants high in demand

Nissan Magnite SUV bookings cross 50,000 mark since launch: Top variants high in demand

In images: Ever-customisable Royal Enfield Himalayan built as a Dakar-inspired rally bike

In images: Ever-customisable Royal Enfield Himalayan built as a Dakar-inspired rally bike

Chinese copy of Ducati 959 Panigale is worse than your Monday Blues: Shocking specs, pricing!

Chinese copy of Ducati 959 Panigale is worse than your Monday Blues: Shocking specs, pricing!

2021 MotoGP: Quartararo wins dramatic duel at Portimao

2021 MotoGP: Quartararo wins dramatic duel at Portimao

F1 2021: Verstappen wins in Italy! Hamilton puts on an incredible comeback at Emilia Romagna GP

F1 2021: Verstappen wins in Italy! Hamilton puts on an incredible comeback at Emilia Romagna GP

Upcoming 300cc Harley-Davidson pictures leaked: Most affordable Harley to challenge Royal Enfield 350s

Upcoming 300cc Harley-Davidson pictures leaked: Most affordable Harley to challenge Royal Enfield 350s

Mahindra Alturas G4 price hiked: Here's how to buy the Fortuner rival at a lower cost

Mahindra Alturas G4 price hiked: Here's how to buy the Fortuner rival at a lower cost

MotoGP 2021: Lap record for Quartararo at dramatic Portugal Q2

MotoGP 2021: Lap record for Quartararo at dramatic Portugal Q2

First look at specs of India-bound Suzuki Jimny: New Maruti Gypsy?

First look at specs of India-bound Suzuki Jimny: New Maruti Gypsy?

Upcoming Yamaha FZ-X specifications leaked: Expected price, India launch details & more

Upcoming Yamaha FZ-X specifications leaked: Expected price, India launch details & more

70,000+ Honda cars recalled for faulty fuel pump: Details explained

70,000+ Honda cars recalled for faulty fuel pump: Details explained

Only Indian driver on grid: Akhil Rabindra to start 2021 European GT4 Series season at Monza

Only Indian driver on grid: Akhil Rabindra to start 2021 European GT4 Series season at Monza