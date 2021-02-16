India’s fastest electric sportsbike: Kabira Mobility launches KM3000 & KM4000 with 150 km range

Bookings for these bikes will be opened from 20 February 2021 and will be initially available in nine cities – Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Pune, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Goa, and Dharwad.

Kabira Mobility, a Goa-based start-up, today announced the launch of two new hi-speed electric bikes – KM3000 and KM4000. The KM3000, having a peak power of 6000W and is priced at Rs 1,26,990 (ex-showroom, Goa), whereas KM4000 has a peak power of 8000W and is priced at Rs 1,36,990 (ex-showroom, Goa). Deliveries of these bikes will start from May 2021.

Bookings for these bikes will be opened from 20 February 2021 and will be initially available in nine cities – Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Pune, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Goa, and Dharwad.

KM3000 boasts a sportsbike appeal and has a kerb weight of 138 kg, while the KM4000 which is a streetfighter category weighs 147 kg. The KM3000 and KM4000 can be charged on 2 modes, charging on Eco mode take 6 hours and 30 minutes to fully charge the power packs and Boost mode can charge the 80% battery in just 50 minutes.

The bikes are equipped with a combined braking system, offer fast charging and ‘onboard’ and roadside assistance service. The electric bikes can achieve a top speed of 120 km/h and a riding range of 150 km on a single charge. Kabira Mobility electric bikes also get park assist and other smart features.

These bikes are a living testament to technological superiority and styling. We plan to extend our electric bike range by introducing more products to our portfolio. We believe that today’s young and mobile Indian has a strong appetite for powerful bikes simultaneously without causing any damage to the environment, and so, we see significant potential for these bikes in India, Jaibir S. Siwach – CEO of Kabira Mobility said.

