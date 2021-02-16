India’s fastest electric sportsbike: Kabira Mobility launches KM3000 & KM4000 with 150 km range

Bookings for these bikes will be opened from 20 February 2021 and will be initially available in nine cities – Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Pune, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Goa, and Dharwad.

By:Updated: Feb 16, 2021 5:24 PM

Kabira Mobility, a Goa-based start-up, today announced the launch of two new hi-speed electric bikes – KM3000 and KM4000. The KM3000, having a peak power of 6000W and is priced at Rs 1,26,990 (ex-showroom, Goa), whereas KM4000 has a peak power of 8000W and is priced at Rs 1,36,990 (ex-showroom, Goa). Deliveries of these bikes will start from May 2021.

Bookings for these bikes will be opened from 20 February 2021 and will be initially available in nine cities – Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Pune, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Goa, and Dharwad.

KM3000 boasts a sportsbike appeal and has a kerb weight of 138 kg, while the KM4000 which is a streetfighter category weighs 147 kg. The KM3000 and KM4000 can be charged on 2 modes, charging on Eco mode take 6 hours and 30 minutes to fully charge the power packs and Boost mode can charge the 80% battery in just 50 minutes.

Also read: Simple Energy to launch its first electric scooter with 240 km range in May: Secures additional funding

The bikes are equipped with a combined braking system, offer fast charging and ‘onboard’ and roadside assistance service. The electric bikes can achieve a top speed of 120 km/h and a riding range of 150 km on a single charge. Kabira Mobility electric bikes also get park assist and other smart features.

These bikes are a living testament to technological superiority and styling. We plan to extend our electric bike range by introducing more products to our portfolio. We believe that today’s young and mobile Indian has a strong appetite for powerful bikes simultaneously without causing any damage to the environment, and so, we see significant potential for these bikes in India, Jaibir S. Siwach – CEO of Kabira Mobility said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Volkswagen Polo, Vento Turbo Edition launched: Sporty updates now from Rs 6.99 lakh

Volkswagen Polo, Vento Turbo Edition launched: Sporty updates now from Rs 6.99 lakh

Omega Seiki introduces electric three-wheeler with refrigeration for COVID-19 vaccine delivery

Omega Seiki introduces electric three-wheeler with refrigeration for COVID-19 vaccine delivery

F1 2021: Red Bull confirms to run Honda engine technology till 2025

F1 2021: Red Bull confirms to run Honda engine technology till 2025

Honda CB350 RS launched in India: What all you get for Rs 10,000 more than H'ness CB350

Honda CB350 RS launched in India: What all you get for Rs 10,000 more than H'ness CB350

Exclusive! Skoda Kushaq spotted in final testing: Creta, Seltos rival unveil in March 2021

Exclusive! Skoda Kushaq spotted in final testing: Creta, Seltos rival unveil in March 2021

New Honda CB350 Scrambler 2021 India Launch Live: Engine, features, expected price

New Honda CB350 Scrambler 2021 India Launch Live: Engine, features, expected price

Honda CB350 Scrambler India launch today: What to expect

Honda CB350 Scrambler India launch today: What to expect

Mahindra Scorpio gets new S3+ variant: Price, features, specs of the new base model

Mahindra Scorpio gets new S3+ variant: Price, features, specs of the new base model

Next-gen Jaguars to be pure electric: First all-electric Land Rover by 2024

Next-gen Jaguars to be pure electric: First all-electric Land Rover by 2024

Renault Kiger launched in India: Brezza, Magnite rival priced at Rs 5.4 lakh

Renault Kiger launched in India: Brezza, Magnite rival priced at Rs 5.4 lakh

Fastag mandatory from today midnight: No further deadline extensions

Fastag mandatory from today midnight: No further deadline extensions

Citroen C5 Aircross SUV Review | Test Drive India | Express Drives

Citroen C5 Aircross SUV Review | Test Drive India | Express Drives

EESL electric vehicles clock 2 crore km in Delhi: Saved carbon emission, fuel by this much

EESL electric vehicles clock 2 crore km in Delhi: Saved carbon emission, fuel by this much

Exclusive: Updated Maruti Suzuki Swift to be launched soon; Vxi variant gets new infotainment system

Exclusive: Updated Maruti Suzuki Swift to be launched soon; Vxi variant gets new infotainment system

Alarming findings in World Bank's report on social & financial impact of road accidents: Nitin Gadkari

Alarming findings in World Bank's report on social & financial impact of road accidents: Nitin Gadkari

Jyoti Malhotra replaces Charles Frump as the new MD at Volvo Car India

Jyoti Malhotra replaces Charles Frump as the new MD at Volvo Car India

Exclusive! Ather 450X, 450 Plus Delhi-NCR launch next month: New Hosur factory 3 times scalable

Exclusive! Ather 450X, 450 Plus Delhi-NCR launch next month: New Hosur factory 3 times scalable

Marc Llistosella appointed as new Tata Motors CEO, MD as Guenter Butschek steps down

Marc Llistosella appointed as new Tata Motors CEO, MD as Guenter Butschek steps down

Ather Energy announces Rs 635 crore investment: Expansion to 40 cities by 2021 end

Ather Energy announces Rs 635 crore investment: Expansion to 40 cities by 2021 end

Calicut gets first 50 kW SuperFast EV charging station courtesy MG Motor, Tata Power

Calicut gets first 50 kW SuperFast EV charging station courtesy MG Motor, Tata Power