India’s fastest electric bike SVM Prana video review: Top speed, range, acceleration tested!

Srivaru Motors is currently operating in 14 cities down south and has aggressive plans for pan-India expansion. Here's how their all-electric bike Prana is to ride and if it is good enough for its price tag!

Feb 18, 2021

 

Coimbatore-based Srivaru Motors or simply SVM have recently come up with their all-electric bike, better known as Prana. Based on a naked streetfighter design language, the bike has its styling inspired by the litre-class Kawasaki Z1000, which is a good thing and bad at the same time. Good because with the Kwacker connection, the bike looks absolutely stunning and bad because the similarities are too much. Nevertheless, let’s skip this part and you decide if you like the way how the SVM Prana looks! The instrument cluster on the SVM Prana is an all-digital unit that shows all the necessary information, however, lacks smartphone connectivity. The bike comes with four riding modes namely Practise, Drive, Sports and Reverse.

Watch video | Our detailed review of SVM Prana electric bike:

Our personal favourite of them all is the Sports Mode that gives you access to the full top speed of 123 kmph and the throttle response in this one is surreal. The pull in this mode is so much strong that you will actually feel that you are riding a middleweight motorcycle. The bike comes with telescopic forks upfront along with a rear monoshock. These are set on a stiffer side, thanks to which the bike leans around corners quite positively.

The SVM Prana comes to a halt with the help of twin disc brakes upfront along with a single disc unit at the rear, paired with a Combined Braking System for added safety. Now, coming to the price part, the SVM Prana is currently priced at Rs 2.25 lakh but if you plant 10 saplings and send a picture of the same to the company, the brand will refund you Rs 25,001 that will bring down the cost to Rs 1,99,999.

For more details, range, charging time, availability, bookings, and all the additional info about the bike, check out our detailed video review that is embedded above.

