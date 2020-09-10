India’s fastest electric bike KRIDN launching next month: Price, top speed, range

The upcoming KRIDN electric bike will come with a top speed of 95 kmph and has a peak torque output of 165 Nm. With these numbers, the KRIDN electric bike will certainly be the fastest electric motorcycle on sale in India and will rival the Revolt RV400 in terms of performance. More details here!

By:September 10, 2020 4:37 PM

One Electric Motorcycles’ has announced the completion of the homologation process and on-road trials of its first Made-in-India electric bike – KRIDN. The deliveries of the said model will start in October 2020 and four cities will be covered during the initial launch. The company has also announced that dealership applications and pre-booking registrations (which are free, no deposits needed) are open in Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad. The upcoming KRIDN electric bike will come with a top speed of 95 kmph and has a peak torque output of 165 Nm. With these numbers, the KRIDN electric bike will be one of the fastest electric motorcycles on sale in India. The bike gets suspension set up from Munjal Showa along with CEAT tyres. Moreover, the lighting set up on the KRIDN has been sourced from FIEM Industries.

The IP protected design of KRIDN has been developed completely in-house by One Electric Team. Abhijeet Shah, COO, One Electric Motorcycles’ said that localising the bike has been a challenging and rewarding experience at the same time. He further added that by designing, prototyping, testing and manufacturing everything from the ground up, the brand now has the capability to make fast modifications required for constant evolution.  He believes that looking forward, One Electric Motorcycles’ is able to adapt any battery cell type or motor technology that is evolving at a fast pace, without worrying about the fitment issues.

Gaurav adds that KRIDN is their flagship model for city commute while KRIDN R will be focused on taxi services and also last-mile deliveries. The brand aims to bring another entry-level model in 2021 with 75 kmph top speed from a 2 Kw Motor with a target price of Rs 1 lakh. The company is planning to launch the KRIDN electric bike in India at a price of Rs 1.29 lakh (ex-showroom) with a 2+1 year warranty. Stay tuned for more!

