India’s fastest electric bike Kridn deliveries start in these cities: Price, specs, features and more

One Electric says that it will commence deliveries of the Kridn in Tamil Nadu and Kerala in January 2021, followed by Maharashtra and Delhi NCR thereafter.

By:Updated: Dec 24, 2020 3:53 PM

 

One Electric has announced that the deliveries of the Kridn electric bike have begun today. The said model is currently the fastest electric bike on sale in India with a top speed of 95 kmph. The Kridn electric bike gets suspension set up from Munjal Showa and rides on CEAT tyres. On the other hand, the lighting set up has been sourced from FIEM Industries. The brand has stated that it has started the deliveries of its electric bike in Hyderabad and Bengaluru through its distribution partners, whose details are available on the company’s official website. One Electric also says that it will commence deliveries of the Kridn in Tamil Nadu and Kerala in January 2021, followed by Maharashtra and Delhi NCR thereafter. One Electric’s Kridn is currently priced in India at Rs 1.29 lakh (ex-showroom).

Speaking on the latest announcement, Gaurav Uppal, CEO, One Electric said that Hyderabad and Bengaluru have shown very high interest in pre-bookings, therefore One Electric has started from these cities. He adds that the dealer feedback from test rides shows that the customers are surprised at the excellent performance in speed and power coming from an electric motorcycle. Moreover, Gaurav says that the customers are also happy about riding a powerful motorcycle without gears and the only part that requires explanation is how the total cost of ownership is actually lower than petrol vehicles. Therefore, Finance at low-interest rates, will definitely play an important role in EV adoption.

Gaurav adds that since the Kridn is an 80%+ localized motorcycle, the farmers protest in NCR along with skyrocketing raw material prices are posing a challenge to the smooth rollout. The company says that it didn’t anticipated the challenges of supply chain management of a vehicle and most of the bottlenecks have now been addressed and the brand is expecting a smoother scaling up of operations in the coming year. In addition, the brand is currently in talks with numerous potential partners for South America, Africa and Middle East markets.

Gaurav said that One Electric is in advanced stages of talks to enter the Africa market and the taxi segment called Boda Boda in east Africa is of special interest to the brand and it intends to start trials in the coming 3-4 months. However, the company also promises that the deliveries in the export markets will start only after the target rollout for India has been achieved and streamlined. One Electric has targeted presence in 3 continents by the end of 2021.

