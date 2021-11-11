India’s E-Amrit web portal for EV-related information launched at COP26

India's EV ambition is expected to create a market worth Rs 14.42 lakh crore by 2030, states a study by the CEEW Centre for Energy Finance (CEEW-CEF)

India today launched ‘E-Amrit’, a web portal on electric vehicles (EVs), at the ongoing COP26 Summit in Glasgow, UK, E-Amrit is a one-stop destination for all information on electric vehicles—busting myths around the adoption of EVs, their purchase, investment opportunities, policies, subsidies, etc. The portal has been developed and hosted by NITI Aayog under a collaborative knowledge exchange programme with the UK government and as part of the UK–India Joint Roadmap 2030, signed by the Prime Ministers of the two countries.

E-Amrit intends to complement initiatives of the government on raising awareness on EVs and sensitizing consumers on the benefits of switching to electric vehicles. In the recent past, India has taken many initiatives to accelerate the decarbonisation of transport and the adoption of electric mobility in the country. Schemes such as FAME and PLI are especially important in creating an ecosystem for the early adoption of EVs.

NITI Aayog intends to add more features and introduce innovative tools to make the portal more interactive and user-friendly.

The launch was attended by UK High-Level Climate Action Champion Nigel Topping and NITI Aayog Adviser Sudhendu Jyoti Sinha.

India’s EV ambition is expected to create a market worth Rs 14.42 lakh crore by 2030, states a study by the CEEW Centre for Energy Finance (CEEW-CEF), which adds that an investment worth Rs 12.5 lakh crore will be required to realise this ambition.

India has not officially defined its EV targets, but government’s primary think tank NITI Aayog has underlined aspirations that 70 percent of all commercial cars, 30 percent of private cars, 40 percent of buses, and 80 percent of two-wheeler and three-wheeler sales would be electric by the year 2030.

