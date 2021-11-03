Indian Oil to set up 10,000 EV charging stations by 2024: IOC Chairman

"As many as 2,000 EV charging stations will be installed in the next 12 months and another 8,000 in the next two years to achieve the target of 10,000 EV charging stations in three years."

By:November 3, 2021 4:39 PM
Representational image

In a recent tweet by news agency ANI, IOC Chairman SM Vaidya has been quoted saying the around 10,000 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations will be set up by the company in the next three years. The company aims to push electric vehicle adoption in the country by making more charging stations available to improve convenience for EV users. IOC joins the many others which have announced an expansion of their charging infrastructure.

“As many as 2,000 EV charging stations will be installed in the next 12 months and another 8,000 in the next two years to achieve the target of 10,000 EV charging stations in three years,” said the tweet on Wednesday.

In related news, EVRE – an EV charging infrastructure company – and Park+ – a parking solutions brand – announced their partnership for establishing 10,000 EV charging stations across India over two years. The long-term partnership will include collaboration in acquiring spaces for setting up smart charging and parking hubs for the logistics and people mobility segments.

Also read: EVRE and Park+ to set up 10,000 EV charging stations across India by 2023

While EVRE will conceptualise design, manufacture, establish, operate and maintain the EV charging infrastructure, Park+ will arrange for and manage the real estate aspect of the hub. Park+ is already live in 1000+ apartments, 250+ corporate and 30+ malls.

These stations will be established across high-demand areas like shopping complexes, residential townships, malls, hotels and Corporate tech parks helping in higher utilisation of the EV chargers.

