Indian Oil to launch cost-effective aluminium-air batteries for EVs

SSV Ramakumar, Director (R&D) at IOC told Financial Express that the company has initiated discussions with the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the Indian automotive sector.

By:September 28, 2020 10:55 AM
Electric vehicle charging stations delhi ev policyImage for representational purpose

 

 

State-run Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) is planning to launch first-of-its-kind aluminium-air batteries that are potentially a more cost-effective alternative to lithium-ion batteries for use in electric vehicles (EV) and stationary applications. The idea is to manufacture these barriers in sites closer to demand centres such as Chennai or Pune. IOC bought a minority stake in Israel-based startup Phinergy that specialises in aluminium-air and zinc-air battery systems in February. SSV Ramakumar, Director (R&D) at IOC told Financial Express that the company has initiated discussions with the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the Indian automotive sector. Test runs can be done either in India or they can be taken to Israel to run on the prototypes prepared by the Israeli company. “The aluminium-air batteries are expected to reduce the cost and their adoption by the EV and other industries in the country,” said Ramakumar.

The reason why the public sector oil company is evaluating the Al-air batteries is because of its lightweight and not having the necessity to electrically charge the batteries, unlike Lithium-ion variants. Ramakumar, who pioneered the Aluminium-air project at IOC, said, these batteries are one-fourth the weight of Lithium-ion batteries, and run more than double the lithium-ion batteries on a single charge. “The proven range in India of any variant of Lithium-ion battery is between 150-200 km/charge, but Aluminium-air batteries even on a modest expectation run more than 400 km/charge.”

There is no mechanical electric charging or replacement required for Aluminium batteries. “It is just the replacement of Aluminium metallic plate in the battery that exhausts over time to liquid to form Aluminium Trihydroxide, from which the aluminium can be reclaimed. The Trihydroxide also has other industrial applications and is directly traded or sold in the market,” claims Ramakumar. The government as part of its target to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and reduce the impact of vehicular pollution wants to shift the conventional fuel-driven passenger vehicles into EVs by 2030. At present India imports 100% of its EV and other Lithium-ion based batteries from abroad.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Covid-19 Relief: 51 Tata Winger Ambulances delivered to Pune Zilla Parishad

Covid-19 Relief: 51 Tata Winger Ambulances delivered to Pune Zilla Parishad

2020 MotoGP: Maiden pole for Morbidelli, Yamaha reserve P1, 2 & 3 at Catalunya

2020 MotoGP: Maiden pole for Morbidelli, Yamaha reserve P1, 2 & 3 at Catalunya

Ather 450X Series1 Collector's Edition looks stunning with translucent body panels, all-black paint scheme

Ather 450X Series1 Collector's Edition looks stunning with translucent body panels, all-black paint scheme

Harley-Davidson, Hero MotoCorp tie-up could import and retail Harley bikes in India

Harley-Davidson, Hero MotoCorp tie-up could import and retail Harley bikes in India

Lohum Cleantech eyeing a self-sufficient India with these battery recycling services, here's how!

Lohum Cleantech eyeing a self-sufficient India with these battery recycling services, here's how!

Recommended oil change intervals for cars, bikes: Here's why they are important

Recommended oil change intervals for cars, bikes: Here's why they are important

Volkswagen launches sales outlets for multi-brand pre-owned cars in these five cities

Volkswagen launches sales outlets for multi-brand pre-owned cars in these five cities

India's highest-selling CNG car Maruti Suzuki WagonR S-CNG clocks 3 lakh unit sales

India's highest-selling CNG car Maruti Suzuki WagonR S-CNG clocks 3 lakh unit sales

Akhil Rabindra: From go-karts to GT Championship for Aston Martin Racing Driver Academy

Akhil Rabindra: From go-karts to GT Championship for Aston Martin Racing Driver Academy

Buy a Benelli Imperiale 400 for as low as Rs 5,000 EMI: More such festive offers explained

Buy a Benelli Imperiale 400 for as low as Rs 5,000 EMI: More such festive offers explained

Get up to Rs 5,000 cashback on booking Honda Grazia, Activa 125: Here's how!

Get up to Rs 5,000 cashback on booking Honda Grazia, Activa 125: Here's how!

2020 Mahindra Thar first unit could fetch up to Rs 1 crore in ongoing auction for charity

2020 Mahindra Thar first unit could fetch up to Rs 1 crore in ongoing auction for charity

Suzuki Gixxer range to get new colours in India soon: Here's what to expect!

Suzuki Gixxer range to get new colours in India soon: Here's what to expect!

Kia Sonet GTX+ automatic variants prices out: Cost this much more than manual versions

Kia Sonet GTX+ automatic variants prices out: Cost this much more than manual versions

Harley-Davidson shuts down India factory: Should you worry as a Harley owner?

Harley-Davidson shuts down India factory: Should you worry as a Harley owner?

Use of virtual and augmented reality for new vehicle sales is here to stay: Avataar

Use of virtual and augmented reality for new vehicle sales is here to stay: Avataar

MG Gloster bookings start: BMW, Volvo-like features in Toyota Fortuner rival

MG Gloster bookings start: BMW, Volvo-like features in Toyota Fortuner rival

Govt extends validity of FAME II certification for all approved electric vehicles by three months

Govt extends validity of FAME II certification for all approved electric vehicles by three months

Off-road oriented SUVs launching in Oct 2020: Mahindra Thar, LR Defender, MG Gloster and more

Off-road oriented SUVs launching in Oct 2020: Mahindra Thar, LR Defender, MG Gloster and more

Honda's upcoming Royal Enfield rivalling cruiser might be named 'Highness', here's why!

Honda's upcoming Royal Enfield rivalling cruiser might be named 'Highness', here's why!