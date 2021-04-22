India to get world’s largest electric two-wheeler charging network by Ola

Ola Electric says that its Hypercharger will be the fastest two-wheeler charging network as an Ola Scooter can be charged 50 percent in just 18 minutes for a 75 kms range. All details here.

Ola Electric has announced its charging solution plans for all its future electric two-wheeler customers. In line with this, the company has unveiled the Ola Hypercharger network and says that it will offer the most comprehensive set of charging options to its customers through a combination of widely deployed high-speed charging stations and home-charger that will come bundled with the Ola electric scooter. The company claims that its upcoming Hypercharger network will be the widest and densest electric two-wheeler charging network in the entire world. The brand aims to install 1,00,000+ charging points across 400 cities in India and in the first year alone, over 5,000 charging points will be set up across 100 cities in the country.

Ola Electric says that the Hypercharger will also be the fastest two-wheeler charging network as an Ola Scooter can be charged 50 percent in just 18 minutes for a 75 km range. Ola says that the Hyperchargers will be widely deployed across cities in city centers and dense business districts as standalone towers and in popular locations like malls, IT parks, office complexes, cafes, and more. The home charger by Ola will require no installation and with this, customers can charge their scooter by simply plugging into a regular wall socket for overnight charging.

Customers will be able to monitor the charging progress in real-time through Ola Electric smartphone application and the same app can be used to pay for charging as well. The soon-to-be-launched Ola electric scooter will be manufactured at Ola’s mega factory that is currently being built in Tamil Nadu, with its first phase set to get ready this summer. Ola says that its electric scooter will be priced aggressively.

Worrying times for Ather 450X, Bajaj Chetak and TVS iQube? The coming months will tell.

