India to challenge China’s lithium-ion might as Faradion to set up shop soon

Unlike lithium-ion batteries, Faradion’s sodium-ion batteries have enhanced thermal stability and safety. Further, they can be safely transported and maintained at zero volts.

By:Updated: April 23, 2020 12:21:33 PM

Faradion Ltd., a manufacturer of sodium-ion cells based in the UK, has said that it has begun exploring manufacturing presence in India. The manufacturer says that sodium-ion technology provides similar performance to conventional chemistries while replacing expensive materials such as cobalt and lithium with sodium. Faradion has bagged its first order from ICM Australia and suggests that sodium-ion battery technology with its superiority over lithium-ion batteries can revolutionise the automobile/mobility, storage and mobile sectors across the world.

Unlike lithium-ion batteries, Faradion’s sodium-ion batteries have enhanced thermal stability and safety. Further, they can be safely transported and maintained at zero volts. It would also be a more cost-effective alternative as sodium-ion technology replaces expensive materials with far more abundant sodium.

“We foresee India as our next priority big market, given the electric mobility market waiting to grow rapidly” - James Quinn, CEO of Faradion

Since India is one of the largest markets for mobile devices across the world and also demonstrated significant progress in the adoption of EV (Electric Vehicle) technology, Faradion sees the country as a priority market.

Furthermore, as the world seeks out alternatives to China-dependent Lithium-ion batteries, Faradion’s Sodium-ion based technology could offer a promising solution. In line with this, Faradion is actively exploring manufacturing presence in India for its sodium-ion batteries for diversified applications.

Also read: 1000 km range with this electric car battery! Log9 Materials bets on aluminium fuel cells

Having seen significant interest in regions such as the US, Europe and India due to its performance, safety and price point, James Quinn, CEO of Faradion says Australasia is the next logical region for Faradion given the market conditions.

“Faradion is accelerating large scale industrialisation of its safe, low cost, Sodium-ion energy storage technology. After Australia, we foresee India as our next priority big market, given the huge growth in mobile devices and a bigger electric mobility market waiting to grow rapidly.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Coronavirus Tips: 6 key frequently touched points you must sanitise on your car

Coronavirus Tips: 6 key frequently touched points you must sanitise on your car

India to challenge China's lithium-ion might as Faradion to set up shop soon

India to challenge China's lithium-ion might as Faradion to set up shop soon

Xiaomi Mi 1S: An electric scooter costing less than half of Xiaomi Mi 10 smartphone

Xiaomi Mi 1S: An electric scooter costing less than half of Xiaomi Mi 10 smartphone

Covid-19 Relief: Maruti Suzuki JV hands over 2 lakh triple-ply face masks to Haryana Government

Covid-19 Relief: Maruti Suzuki JV hands over 2 lakh triple-ply face masks to Haryana Government

Range-topping Mercedes-Benz E-Class Elite: BMW 530d-rival gets more power, features

Range-topping Mercedes-Benz E-Class Elite: BMW 530d-rival gets more power, features

India's electric vehicle revolution is stuck at 25kmph and Ather's plan is for faster scooters

India's electric vehicle revolution is stuck at 25kmph and Ather's plan is for faster scooters

MG Hector vs MG Hector Plus: Similarities and differences explained

MG Hector vs MG Hector Plus: Similarities and differences explained

Piaggio extends warranty for Vespa and Aprilia: Free service valid for 30 days after lockdown

Piaggio extends warranty for Vespa and Aprilia: Free service valid for 30 days after lockdown

Sebastian Vettel's refusal to Ferrari contract could start musical chair in F1 grid in 2021

Sebastian Vettel's refusal to Ferrari contract could start musical chair in F1 grid in 2021

BS6 Mahindra KUV100 NXT launched: Maruti Ignis-rival price, features, specs

BS6 Mahindra KUV100 NXT launched: Maruti Ignis-rival price, features, specs

BS6 Yamaha FZ 25, FZS 25 specifications revealed: Launch timeline and expected price!

BS6 Yamaha FZ 25, FZS 25 specifications revealed: Launch timeline and expected price!

First batch Audi A8L and Q8 sold out in India: Here's when you can order one

First batch Audi A8L and Q8 sold out in India: Here's when you can order one

Coronavirus-led boom for car, bike sales: Pleasant surprise for auto industry post Covid-19?

Coronavirus-led boom for car, bike sales: Pleasant surprise for auto industry post Covid-19?

2020 Triumph Street Triple RS launched at Rs 11.13 lakh: KTM 790 Duke challenger gets sharper, more feature-rich!

2020 Triumph Street Triple RS launched at Rs 11.13 lakh: KTM 790 Duke challenger gets sharper, more feature-rich!

Skoda Vision IN could be called Kliq: Upcoming Creta, Seltos rival name revealed

Skoda Vision IN could be called Kliq: Upcoming Creta, Seltos rival name revealed

Tata Motors announces 2-month worldwide warranty extension on commercial vehicles

Tata Motors announces 2-month worldwide warranty extension on commercial vehicles

2020 Triumph Street Triple RS India Launch Live: Power, features, rivals, expected price

2020 Triumph Street Triple RS India Launch Live: Power, features, rivals, expected price

MG Motor India appoints Udit Malhotra as the Head of Marketing

MG Motor India appoints Udit Malhotra as the Head of Marketing

Olectra and Chinese partner BYD bag order for 765 electric buses in India

Olectra and Chinese partner BYD bag order for 765 electric buses in India

Triumph Motorcycles defers BS6 price hike to July 2020, announces warranty extension

Triumph Motorcycles defers BS6 price hike to July 2020, announces warranty extension