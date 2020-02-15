Hyundai to unveil Prophecy electric concept at Geneva 2020: Debut new design language for EVs

Hyundai Motor Group has announced that it will invest a significant amount of cash into electrification and development of EVs. Its recent investments towards Rimac and Canoo are what solidifies the statement as both Hyundai and Kia brands will be pouring in money to these EV businesses that will help them develop their own future EV models.

At Geneva Motor Show this year, the Hyundai Motor Company will showcase a new concept EV which they are calling the “Prophecy”. The Hyundai Prophecy EV concept is Hyundai design expression for its upcoming electric vehicles using its latest “Sensuous Sportiness” design language as the foundation.

SangYup Lee, Head of Hyundai Global Design Center said; “”Prophecy” does not follow trends. It accentuates timeless beauty that will stand the test of time, Its iconic design stands to expand Hyundai’s design spectrum toward even broader horizons.”

Hyundai will reveal the vehicle on March 3 at Geneva. The image released by Hyundai currently only reveals minimal details about the vehicle but does show a silhouette with muscular haunches and long and bright pixel lamp taillights. It even features an integrated spoiler. Hyundai claims the name ‘Prophecy” was chosen as it reflects the purpose of the vehicle concept and it will be the direction the brand will take towards designing its future line-up of electric vehicles.

At Geneva, Hyundai will be showcasing its electrification strategy under the concept of 'Real Progress is in the Air’, which is inspired by new brand vision “Progress for Humanity”.