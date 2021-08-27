Hyundai to unveil new future vision for Hydrogen on September 7: What to expect

Hyundai has released three teaser videos ahead of unveiling its future vision for hydrogen technology. Hyundai will reveal its next-generation hydrogen fuel-cell systems and more on September 7.

Hyundai Motor Group has announced the ‘Hydrogen Wave’ forum which will be a virtual event held on September 7, 2021. At the event, the Group will reveal its next-generation of hydrogen fuel-cell technology and its applications. The new ‘Wave’ will see new hydrogen-based products and technology applications being unveiled. The Korean automaker will use the forum to also reveal insight into the group’s future vision of a sustainable hydrogen society.

The event will be hosted on the brand’s official Youtube channel on September 7. Hyundai has also launched a new microsite for the forum where it will showcase a glimpse of future hydrogen products and technologies. Additionally, the virtual event will be complemented by the physical exhibition where the same will be put on display from September 8-11 in Goyang, South Korea.

At the Hydrogen Wave forum, the Hyundai Motor Group will showcase its outlook and blueprints of a hydrogen future. The automaker claims it has also managed a breakthrough in hydrogen mobility ideas and technologies which it will also reveal during the event. The event will not be limited to automobiles. But will go beyond them is what Hyundai is claiming. On the cards for the event would be future fuel-cell electric vehicles. In addition would be other applications for technologies where hydrogen can be applied.

Hyundai has released three teaser videos on its youtube channel as previews to what we can expect from the upcoming event – “Hydrogen Wave”. What we gather from them is a new Hyundai hydrogen fuel-cell sportscar could be showcased that would represent the brand’s ideas for hydrogen-powered personal mobility. Another product that would be showcased is a hydrogen fuel-cell-powered freight carrier

