Hyundai, Tata Motors win orders for 250 EVs from EESL: Nexon EV, Kona Electric cars to be supplied

EESL will procure Tata Nexon at Rs 14.86 lakh each, Rs 13,000 cheaper than its ex-showroom price of Rs 14.99 lakh whereas, Hyundai Kona, which offers a higher range, will be procured at an 11% lower price band of Rs 21.36 lakh and with a standard three-year warranty.

By:Updated: Sep 04, 2020 10:13 AM

The early players in the electric vehicle (EV) segment Hyundai and Tata Motors have won orders for 250 EVs from Energy Efficiency Services (EESL), an energy service company (ESCO) under the administrative control of Union ministry of power. The companies were selected through an international competitive bidding process, which was aimed at increased participation. Tata Motors and Hyundai had won the tender and now will supply 150 Nexon electric compact SUVs and 100 Kona electric premium SUVs, respectively, for the government use. Hyundai Motor India (HMIL), the wholly-owned subsidiary of South Korean carmaker Hyundai Motor Corporation, on Thursday said it has received an order for 100 units of Kona electric SUV from EESL.

SS Kim, MD & CEO, HMIL, said: “As responsible brand, it is our privilege to align with the government’s goal for clean energy and collaborate with all stakeholders to create a sustainable ecosystem for electric mobility. Here, it is a moment of great pride to receive this order of 100 Kona electric SUVs from EES, bolstering the government’s faith in Hyundai’s technological prowess and supreme quality standards.” These electric vehicles will be used by the senior officials of Central and state governments and the first lot of vehicles will be delivered to Kerala government in the initial phase. Saurabh Kumar, executive vice-chairperson, EESL, said, “A shift to EVs, facilitated by our e-mobility programme will reduce dependence on oil imports and promote power capacity addition in India. This will greatly enhance the energy security of the country and will also lead to reduction in GHG emissions from the transport sector.”

As a pilot project for clean mobility – EESL had ordered 10 Kona electric SUVs in 2019. Further in 2020, it had ordered 100 units in-line with government’s mission of creating sustainable EV eco-system in India.
Shailesh Chandra, president for passenger vehicle, Tata Motors, said, “Electric mobility is gaining ground in the country and partnerships such as these are pivotal for building the requisite momentum. We have been partnering EESL and are pleased to provide more EVs to them for government use, enabling a smooth and sustainable transition to a future-oriented mobility solution. As the leader of the fast growing EV segment, Tata Motors is committed to popularising their access and use across India.”

