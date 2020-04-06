Hyundai lets out more details on Prophecy electric car concept: Joystick for steering & smart seats

After 45, Prophecy is the second Hyundai vehicle to be built using the Electric Global Modular Platform or “E-GMP” – Hyundai’s first dedicated EV platform.

Hyundai took the wraps off its latest electric car concept early in March this year. The Prophecy is indeed a sleek and modern looking design, thanks to Hyundai’s latest design language called Sensuous Sportiness. Hyundai Motor has now revealed more details of its Prophecy Concept EV. In a new walk-around video, Hyundai Motor Group’s Chief Design Officer Luc Donckerwolke explains some of the key features inside and outside the vehicle.

Hyundai claims the sporty aerodynamic shape with the short overhangs and a prominent rear design combined create the ‘ultimate automotive form’. The concept is underpinned by a new EV platform that allows ‘pristine surfaces and pure volume in combination with aesthetic harmony and functionality’.

It takes after the 45 concept from last year, incorporating design ideas from its predecessor while enhancing them. For example, it gets pixel lamp lights in the headlamps, tail lamps, and spoiler which Hyundai says will be carried forward to production models.

The Prophecy is aimed at being an autonomous vehicle so there’s no traditional steering wheel. Hyundai has instead added a pair of joysticks for ‘a completely new yet reassuringly familiar and intuitive driving experience’.

The electric concept has transparent acrylic materials that provide a clear view of the functional components inside. This design feature is integrated into the spoiler, headlamp and in the camera monitoring system (CMS).

The Prophecy also has smart seats. The driver can either adjust the seat manually to fit their preferences or allow the car to suggest a “smart” seating position for them. In “smart” mode, the driver enters their height, seated height, and weight, and the car automatically adjusts to the driver’s individual physical condition.

After 45, Prophecy is the second Hyundai vehicle to be built using the Electric Global Modular Platform or “E-GMP” – Hyundai’s first dedicated EV platform. The manufacturer has so far not revealed powertrain plans for the Prophecy except for the fact that it’ll be fully electric.

