Hyundai lets out more details on Prophecy electric car concept: Joystick for steering & smart seats

After 45, Prophecy is the second Hyundai vehicle to be built using the Electric Global Modular Platform or “E-GMP” – Hyundai’s first dedicated EV platform.

By:Published: April 6, 2020 3:32:17 PM

Hyundai took the wraps off its latest electric car concept early in March this year. The Prophecy is indeed a sleek and modern looking design, thanks to Hyundai’s latest design language called Sensuous Sportiness. Hyundai Motor has now revealed more details of its Prophecy Concept EV. In a new walk-around video, Hyundai Motor Group’s Chief Design Officer Luc Donckerwolke explains some of the key features inside and outside the vehicle.

Hyundai claims the sporty aerodynamic shape with the short overhangs and a prominent rear design combined create the ‘ultimate automotive form’. The concept is underpinned by a new EV platform that allows ‘pristine surfaces and pure volume in combination with aesthetic harmony and functionality’.

It takes after the 45 concept from last year, incorporating design ideas from its predecessor while enhancing them. For example, it gets pixel lamp lights in the headlamps, tail lamps, and spoiler which Hyundai says will be carried forward to production models.

The Prophecy is aimed at being an autonomous vehicle so there’s no traditional steering wheel. Hyundai has instead added a pair of joysticks for ‘a completely new yet reassuringly familiar and intuitive driving experience’.

The electric concept has transparent acrylic materials that provide a clear view of the functional components inside. This design feature is integrated into the spoiler, headlamp and in the camera monitoring system (CMS).

Also read: 2020 Hyundai Creta beats Covid-19 lockdown blues: Market Share increases

The Prophecy also has smart seats. The driver can either adjust the seat manually to fit their preferences or allow the car to suggest a “smart” seating position for them. In “smart” mode, the driver enters their height, seated height, and weight, and the car automatically adjusts to the driver’s individual physical condition.

After 45, Prophecy is the second Hyundai vehicle to be built using the Electric Global Modular Platform or “E-GMP” – Hyundai’s first dedicated EV platform. The manufacturer has so far not revealed powertrain plans for the Prophecy except for the fact that it’ll be fully electric.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Bajaj Discover 110, Discover 125 discontinued in India: Why these budget commuters didn't attract many buyers!

Bajaj Discover 110, Discover 125 discontinued in India: Why these budget commuters didn't attract many buyers!

Coronavirus: Jaguar Land Rover begins production of reusable 3D-printed face visors

Coronavirus: Jaguar Land Rover begins production of reusable 3D-printed face visors

Tips to maintain electric cars during the coronavirus lockdown

Tips to maintain electric cars during the coronavirus lockdown

In Pics: Hrithik Roshan's DC modified Mercedes-Benz V-Class interior looks extremely luxurious

In Pics: Hrithik Roshan's DC modified Mercedes-Benz V-Class interior looks extremely luxurious

Stunning-looking BMW R18 cruiser unveiled: Threat to Harley-Davidson territory?

Stunning-looking BMW R18 cruiser unveiled: Threat to Harley-Davidson territory?

Revv to mobilise over 1000+ cars for healthcare workers free of charge amid coronavirus outbreak

Revv to mobilise over 1000+ cars for healthcare workers free of charge amid coronavirus outbreak

Tata Nexon XZ+(S) variant launched: Sunroof variant gets more affordable

Tata Nexon XZ+(S) variant launched: Sunroof variant gets more affordable

Bajaj Pulsar 125 BS6 launched: Honda SP125 rival still leads in power race

Bajaj Pulsar 125 BS6 launched: Honda SP125 rival still leads in power race

Manic Notchback! ABT Audi RS7-R: Limited edition performance package with 740 hp!

Manic Notchback! ABT Audi RS7-R: Limited edition performance package with 740 hp!

Toyota discontinues the Corolla Altis and Etios range in India: Next-Gen Corolla Altis bound for India?

Toyota discontinues the Corolla Altis and Etios range in India: Next-Gen Corolla Altis bound for India?

Hero Duet discontinued: What the replacement model could be

Hero Duet discontinued: What the replacement model could be

BS6 TVS Sport launched with better fuel efficiency: Priced at Rs 51,750

BS6 TVS Sport launched with better fuel efficiency: Priced at Rs 51,750

MG Hector Plus: Everything you need to know about the 7-seat Hector SUV

MG Hector Plus: Everything you need to know about the 7-seat Hector SUV

Digitalisation to help carmakers like Mercedes-Benz, Jaguar beat Covid19 sales slump

Digitalisation to help carmakers like Mercedes-Benz, Jaguar beat Covid19 sales slump

Coronavirus effect: Corporate executives from MG, Mahindra, Zoomcar donate salaries to contribute

Coronavirus effect: Corporate executives from MG, Mahindra, Zoomcar donate salaries to contribute

Continental Transparent Hood: Car safety feature that allows driver to see through bonnet

Continental Transparent Hood: Car safety feature that allows driver to see through bonnet

Next-gen Volvo cars could be fully autonomous: Future models to drive themselves on highways

Next-gen Volvo cars could be fully autonomous: Future models to drive themselves on highways

BS6 TVS Scooty Pep Plus launched at Rs 51,754: Continues to be India's most affordable scooter

BS6 TVS Scooty Pep Plus launched at Rs 51,754: Continues to be India's most affordable scooter

2020 Honda Jazz BS6 teased: Updated petrol, diesel engines and more

2020 Honda Jazz BS6 teased: Updated petrol, diesel engines and more

Harley-Davidson likely to introduce an Indian FTR 1200 rival and new cafe racer by next year

Harley-Davidson likely to introduce an Indian FTR 1200 rival and new cafe racer by next year