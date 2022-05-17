Hyundai partners with Tata Power to set up 34 DC fast-charging stations across India

Hyundai prepares an end-to-end solution for EV customers ahead of the launch of IONIQ 5.

Hyundai Motor India and Tata Power have entered into a partnership to expand and accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles by setting up DC fast-charging stations across India. The MoU was signed between Tata Power and HMIL in the presence of Dr Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power and Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO, HMIL at HMIL’s Headquarters in Gurugram, Haryana.

Based on the tie-up, 60 kW DC fast-charging stations will be set at Hyundai’s current 34 EV dealerships in 29 cities, which will be open to all-electric vehicles from various brands and will be accessible via Hyundai and Tata Power EZ Charge Mobile App. In this way, customers can navigate, locate, access live status, pre-book slots for the charging stations and easily pay online for the charging sessions. These dealerships will continue to offer the existing AC 7.2kW chargers.

This collaboration between Hyundai and Tata Power customers will also offer end-to-end charging solutions for customers at home for hassle-free EV ownership. By setting up an EV charging infrastructure, Hyundai is smartly laying the foundation for the launch of the IONIQ 5 and the Kona update and slaying any range anxiety issues their customers will have.

On the partnership, Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “Realising Hyundai’s global vision of ‘Progress for Humanity’ and in line with our new brand direction of going ‘Beyond Mobility’, Hyundai Motor India is glad to announce its partnership with Tata Power to facilitate and strengthen India’s robust EV ecosystem and enhance the general outlook on sustainable transportation, reaffirming Hyundai’s vision to integrate social responsibility with economic prosperity

and community wellness. Such strategic partnerships are fundamental in accelerating the adoption of Electric Vehicles by customers to achieve national goal of carbon neutrality.” “Our collaboration with Hyundai Motor India aligns with the Government of India’s National Electric Mobility Mission Plan and demonstrates our commitment to leading India’s clean energy and net-zero goals. Tata Power’s expertise in EV charging space coupled with comprehensive charging solutions and countrywide ownership of Hyundai vehicles, will help in the development of sustainable mobility infrastructure, boosting faster EV adoption,” said Dr Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power.