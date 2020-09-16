Hyundai Motor begins export of fuel cell systems to Europe

Hyundai Motor Company has begun shipping its proprietary fuel cell system to Europe for use by non-automotive companies including a Swiss hydrogen solution firm, GRZ Technologies Ltd.

By:September 16, 2020 6:09 PM
hyundai fuel cell system

Hyundai Motor Company today began the export of its fuel cell system to Europe for use by non-automotive companies including a Swiss hydrogen solution firm, GRZ Technologies Ltd. With this, Hyundai Motor is now an automobile company that exports fuel cell systems and also fuel cell electric vehicles. The manufacturer first introduced a fuel cell electric vehicle back in 2000 – the Santa Fe FCEV. This was followed by the world’s first mass-produced FCEV – the ix35 – in 2013, and the second-generation fuel-cell SUV – the NEXO five years later in 2018. In more recent times, Hyundai shipped the first 10 units of the XCIENT Fuel Cell, the world’s first mass-produced fuel cell heavy-duty truck, to Switzerland.

Hyundai Motor and GRZ Technologies had been in talks for cooperation in hydrogen storage technology since late last year. The hydrogen solution firm has the technology to store about five to 10 times more hydrogen than before, with a pressure lower than 30 bar, which is significantly lower than the storage pressure of a normal hydrogen storage tank, 200 to 500 bar.

hyundai fuel cell system export

With the fuel cell system exported by Hyundai, GRZ plans to produce a stationary power supply system to be used for building electricity at peak times. This system is based on the one used in Hyundai NEXO.

Also read: Hyundai XCIENT: World’s first fuel cell heavy-duty truck to enter commercial use in September

Moreover, Hyundai has also begun shipping the fuel cell system to an energy solutions startup that manufactures electric generators. The fuel cell system will be used to produce mobile hydrogen generators.

“Hyundai’s fuel cell systems offer both diverse applicability and scalability well beyond zero-emissions vehicles,” Saehoon Kim, Senior Vice President and Head of Fuel Cell Center at Hyundai Motor Group, said, adding: “By leveraging our system, our partners in mobility, infrastructure and energy can further advance the potential for a comprehensive hydrogen ecosystem.”

