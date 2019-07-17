Hyundai Kona rival MG eZS range, battery capacity announced

Hyundai has recently launched its first all-electric vehicle in the India market. Called as the Kona, it has been priced at Rs 25.30 lakh. Being India's first all-electric long-range SUV, the Kona finds its place as a standalone product and hence does not face any direct competition. However, at the end of this year, MG Motors, the SIAC owned British car manufacturer is going to launch its first all-electric SUV, the eZS in our country. The same is expected to be priced in the same price range as that of the Hyundai Kona.

MG has just launched the eZS in the United Kingdom. There, this electric SUV comes with a 44.5 kWh battery pack. It sends power to an electric motor which is mounted in-between the front wheels. It sends out an equivalent of 143 hp of power along with a torque of 353 Nm of peak torque. According to the WLTP cycle, the MG eZS will offer a driving range of 163 miles which equals to 262 km. In comparison, the India-spec Hyundai Kona EV comes with a 39.2 kWh battery pack. The electric motor produces 136 hp of power along with 395 Nm of peak torque. According to ARAI, the Kona offers a driving range of 452 km on a single charge. Which is going to come down to 320 km in real-world conditions.

The MG eZS in the UK-Spec trim comes with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which comes with satellite navigation, Android Auto and Apple Car Play. Its feature list also includes steering mounted audio controls, 17-inch alloy wheels, projector headlamps, automated climate control among others. The MG eZS has been launched in the United Kingdom in two trim levels. These are namely Excite and Exclusive and have been priced at £28,495 and £30,495 respectively. There MG is offering this electric SUV with a 7-year warranty which covers the car as well as the Lithium-Ion battery pack.