Hyundai Kona electric vehicles recalled globally over battery cell fire risk

Hyundai Motor has recalled more Kona electric vehicles. The recall is due to faulty battery cells that have caused at least 13 fires.

By:October 14, 2020 2:37 PM
Hyundai-Kona_Electric-2018

Hyundai Motor has reportedly issued a global recall of over 77,000 units of the Kona EV. Hyundai had already issued a recall of 25,564 units of the Kona Electric in its home country due to faulty battery cells that could be a fire risk. Korean publication – Yonhap reports that the automaker has extended the recall to other markets as well. Currently, the recall is set to include 51,000 vehicles in North America, Europe, China and other markets. The battery cells are provided by LG Chem, however, the manufacturer of the cells disputes that its products are the source. LG Chem states that the cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

The recall comes following a total of 13 Hyundai Kona electric vehicles reported to have caught fire in multiple regions since it was introduced in 2018. The units which have been affected include vehicles manufactured between September 2017 and March 2020. Reportedly, Hyundai will recall 11,000 units of the Kona EV in North America, 37,000 units in Europe and 3,000 units sold in other countries.

LG Chem stated that it will collaborate with Hyundai to investigate the cause of the fires. The Kona EV sold in India were also manufactured within the same time frame as the recalled window and use the same battery pack. Hyundai Motor India has not yet issued any notification. However, it is possible that the Kona EV units sold in India could also be a part of the same recall.

The Hyundai Kona EV was launched in India in 2019. The Kona Electric in India is equipped with a 39.2kWh lithium-ion battery pack which sends power to the permanent magnet synchronous motor. The Kona Electric is capable of 136hp and 394Nm of torque, offering a claimed maximum driving range of 450kms.

Source: Yonhap

