Hyundai Kona electric SUV with three warranty options: Choose one without paying extra

Apart from the new variable warranty scheme, Hyundai has also ensured the installation of 7.2KW AC chargers at over 50 dealerships in 30 cities. Here are the three warranty options to choose from for the existing Hyundai Kona electric SUV customers.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd has announced a variable warranty scheme for the existing customers of the Kona electric SUV. Named as “Wonder Warranty”, the company says that the existing customers of the Hyundai Kona can now choose from three warranty options without having to pay anything extra. The three warranty options include 3 Year/Unlimited km, 4 Year/60,000 Km and 5 Year/50,000 Km. The company says that the battery warranty for 8 years /1,60,000 Km remains applicable irrespective of the Wonder Warranty option chosen by the customer. In order to provide better convenience and ease of charging to Hyundai Kona EV customers, Hyundai Service has ensured the installation of 7.2KW AC chargers at over 50 dealerships in 30 cities. Moreover, each Hyundai Kona electric SUV is provided with 7.2 KW AC charger that ensures charging in 6 hours 10 minutes.

In addition to these, the Industry-first ‘Vehicle to Vehicle (V2V)’ charging facility has also been developed and implemented by HMIL to provide customers the convenience of anywhere anytime charging in cities like Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai and Bengaluru. Portable Chargers are available for emergency charging support (Through Road Side Assistance partner) as well in Delhi and Bengaluru.

Speaking on the scheme for Hyundai Kona Electric, Tarun Garg, Director, Sales, Marketing & Service said that Hyundai has always kept its customers at the highest pedestal and offered unmatched customer experience. He adds that the Hyundai Kona has pioneered in the Future Mobility and Green Mobility space and in line with the response the company has received for India’s First Fully Electric SUV, Hyundai has introduced the Wonder Warranty scheme which elevates after-sales customer experience by offering them the freedom of choice and provide a Complete Peace of Mind.

Hyundai is also offering a “Contactless service experience” to the customers which includes online service booking, getting vehicle status update via WhatsApp, Pick and Drop from home/office and online payment facility as well.

