100 Hyundai Kona Electric SUVs to be supplied to EESL under new contract

As a pilot project for clean mobility – EESL had ordered 10 Kona Electric SUVs in the year 2019. Further in 2020, Energy Efficiency Services Limited has ordered 100 units of Kona Electric SUV.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) today received an order for 100 units of Hyundai Kona Electric SUV from Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), a joint venture of PSUs under the Ministry of Power, Government of India. In its pilot project, EESL had ordered 10 Kona Electric SUVs last year and has now ordered another 100 units in line with the government’s mission of creating a sustainable EV ecosystem in India.

Hyundai Kona EV is India’s first long-range electric SUV that offers an ARAI certified range of 452 km in a single charge.

Hyundai Kona EV

The recent highlights for the Hyundai Kona EV include it setting a range record for covering 1,026 km on a single charge at Lausitzring Race Track in Germany (German-spec Kona Electric SUV). The SUV has also set a Guinness World Record for the ‘Highest Altitude Achieved in an Electric Car’ when it scaled the Sawula Pass in Tibet at 5,731 meters. In July this year, the SUV crossed over 1 lakh global sales milestone.

It is a moment of great pride to receive this order from EESL, bolstering the government’s faith in Hyundai’s technological prowess and supreme quality standards. As committed, Hyundai will continue to bring world-class eco-friendly products and technologies for the Indian market contributing towards the cleaner and greener environment, SS Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd, said.

Also read: Hyundai Kona Electric SUV driven over 1000 km on single charge: Sets range record on factory specs

Hyundai Kona Electric’s estimated range is a segment-leading 452 km and 80% charge can be achieved in 57 minutes with a DC quick charger (zero to 80 % charge @ 50 kW), using the CCS Type II charging port, while a 7.2 kW Level-II charger takes 6 hours and 10 minutes.

The electric SUV gets driving modes (Eco+, Eco, Comfort and Sport) that optimise torque distribution. In Sport mode, there is a greater emphasis on acceleration, while Eco+ and Eco modes progressively prioritise range over performance with more conservative power-delivery and deliver maximum electric range through regenerative braking.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.