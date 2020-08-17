Hyundai Kona Electric SUV driven over 1000 km on single charge: Sets range record on factory specs

Three Hyundai Kona Electric SUVs were used for the run which all had their air conditioning and entertainment systems off, with available power used solely for propulsion.

By:Updated: Aug 17, 2020 11:53 AM

Hyundai KONA electric suv Range Record 1026 km

Hyundai Kona Electric SUV has set a new range record having over 1000 km on a single charge. Three Kona Electric were used in a demonstration of the SUV’s prowess in range capability, setting a new record of 1026 km. Over the course of a three-day range run, the three SUVs were each driven 1,018.7 km, 1,024.1 km and 1,026.0 km on a single battery charge, which turned out to be more than the 1,000-km goal. The test took place at Lausitzring, a racetrack in northeast Germany, and lasted for nearly 35 hours. The test process, vehicles and 36 driver changes were all monitored by Dekra, a European vehicle inspection company that has operated at Lausitzring since 2017.

Hyundai states that all three SUVs were unmodified with factory specifications and equipped with standard Nexen N Fera SU1 low rolling resistance tires in the 215/55R17 size. The SUVs had their air conditioning and entertainment systems off, will all power having been used only for driving. Only the DRLs (daytime running lights) were on so as to comply with the legal requirements for road traffic.

Hyundai KONA suv Range Record 1026 km

Also read: 1000 km range with this electric car battery! Log9 Materials bets on aluminium fuel cells

The average speed for the test was between 29 and 31 km/h to reflect city traffic speeds in Europe. On the last day of the test, the Koa Electric SUVs covered more than 20 km with only 3 percent remaining battery capacity. The vehicles continued to drive for a few hundred metres even with zero percent charge before coming to a stop.

This test proves that Kona Electric offers outstanding electric performance, efficiency and battery range, Michael Cole, President and CEO of Hyundai Motor Europe, said, adding: This lifestyle-oriented vehicle will continue to offer customers a range of sophisticated technology and attractive design of a compact SUV in addition to all the advantages of an environmentally friendly electric vehicle.

