Hyundai Kona electric to be launched in India on July 9: Boasts 452km driving range in a single charge

The Hyundai Kona electric will be launched in India tomorrow. Ahead of the vehicle's launch, the brand has been putting out teasers allowing the general public as well as the media to have a glimpse of what's in store. The Hyundai Kona electric. is the company's first such offering in the Indian market and is expected to be priced at Rs 25 lakh. What's more, the Hyundai Kona electric will address all range anxiety issues with a claimed lofty 452km on a single charge. This ARAI certified figure is definitely going to put to rest all the rumours as well as charging issues. Hyundai is likely to announce details of its charging infrastructure tomorrow. Only the metro cities in India will get the Kona electric SUV. At least that's the plan initially.

The Kona electric is being brought into India via the CKD route. If the company sees merit (more customers queuing for this Hyundai), it will be made in India. At the moment, CKD makes sense and the prices are lower because of that. Hyundai also harped on the fact that around 80 per cent of the battery can be charged in less than half an hour using the fast charger. The regular charger takes around four hours plus for a complete charge.

Hyundai will be plonking in all the essentials in the Kona electric. By essentials, we mean touchscreen infotainment, ventilated front seats, sunroof, BlueLink, electrical release for the boot and more. The claimed top speed is 145kmph. Hyundai will also likely set up fast charging stations near its dealerships as well as at strategic points.

The Kona's main competition is going to come after a few months. It will be the MG eZS SUV. MG has already started setting up charging stations in and around its showrooms. This will ensure that by the time the vehicle is in the market, the infrastructure is in place.