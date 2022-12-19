Hyundai Ioniq 5 India debut tomorrow: Here’s what to expect

Hyundai Motor India will take the wraps off the Ioniq 5 tomorrow, i.e. on December 20, 2022. The all-new Hyundai Ioniq 5 will make its virtual debut and the carmaker will start accepting bookings for the same. Here’s what to expect from Hyundai’s first premium EV for the Indian market.
Hyundai Ioniq 5: Platform and battery
The Ioniq 5 is based on Hyundai’s new Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP). It is the company’s first product to be built on this dedicated EV platform. Globally, this electric crossover is offered with two battery pack options: 58 kWh and a larger 72.6 kWh unit. Both of them are available with RWD (rear-wheel-drive) and AWD (all-wheel-drive) drivetrains.
Also Read: Cricketer Ruturaj Gaikwad brings home a new Jawa 42 Bobber motorcycle
Hyundai Ioniq 5: Range and performance
The larger battery pack of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 is claimed to provide a driving range of 481 km on a full charge while the smaller battery pack is good for 384 km per charge (WLTP cycle). In terms of powertrain choices, it again gets two options. The top-spec AWD version of the Ioniq 5 develops up to 300 bhp and 605 Nm of peak torque.
Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook
Watch Video | Kia EV6 Review:
Hyundai Ioniq 5: Price and rivals
The Hyundai Ioniq 5 will make its India debut tomorrow and the official prices of the same are expected to be announced at the Auto Expo 2023. In terms of pricing, being a CKD, it will undercut the Kia EV6 which was brought to India as an imported CBU. The Ioniq 5 will take on the likes of the Kia EV6, Mini Cooper SE, Volvo XC40 Recharge, etc.
Also Read: Top 5 best-selling MPVs in India in 2022: Ertiga, Carens lead the race
Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.