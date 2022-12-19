Hyundai Ioniq 5 India debut tomorrow: Here’s what to expect

The all-new Hyundai Ioniq 5 will make its India debut tomorrow, i.e. on December 20, 2022. Upon launch, it will take on the likes of the Kia EV6, Mini Cooper SE, Volvo XC40 Recharge, etc.

Hyundai Motor India will take the wraps off the Ioniq 5 tomorrow, i.e. on December 20, 2022. The all-new Hyundai Ioniq 5 will make its virtual debut and the carmaker will start accepting bookings for the same. Here’s what to expect from Hyundai’s first premium EV for the Indian market.

Hyundai Ioniq 5: Platform and battery

The Ioniq 5 is based on Hyundai’s new Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP). It is the company’s first product to be built on this dedicated EV platform. Globally, this electric crossover is offered with two battery pack options: 58 kWh and a larger 72.6 kWh unit. Both of them are available with RWD (rear-wheel-drive) and AWD (all-wheel-drive) drivetrains.

Hyundai Ioniq 5: Range and performance

The larger battery pack of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 is claimed to provide a driving range of 481 km on a full charge while the smaller battery pack is good for 384 km per charge (WLTP cycle). In terms of powertrain choices, it again gets two options. The top-spec AWD version of the Ioniq 5 develops up to 300 bhp and 605 Nm of peak torque.

Hyundai Ioniq 5: Price and rivals

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 will make its India debut tomorrow and the official prices of the same are expected to be announced at the Auto Expo 2023. In terms of pricing, being a CKD, it will undercut the Kia EV6 which was brought to India as an imported CBU. The Ioniq 5 will take on the likes of the Kia EV6, Mini Cooper SE, Volvo XC40 Recharge, etc.

