Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV bookings open: Launch at Auto Expo 2023

The India-spec Hyundai Ioniq 5 has been showcased ahead of its official launch and bookings for the same are now open. This electric crossover will take on the likes of the Kia EV6, Volvo XC40 Recharge, etc.

Hyundai Motor India has taken the wraps off the Ioniq 5. Pre-bookings for the same are open and its official prices will be announced at the Auto Expo 2023. One can book it online on the company’s official website for a token amount of Rs 1 lakh. The Ioniq 5 is Hyundai’s second electric vehicle for the Indian market, the first one being the Kona EV.

Hyundai Ioniq 5: Battery, range and charging

The India-spec Ioniq 5 will get the larger 72.8 kWh lithium-ion battery pack and it is claimed to offer a driving range of 631 km per charge (ARAI-certified). With the help of a super-fast 350 kW DC charger, this electric crossover can be charged from 10 to 80 percent in just 18 minutes.

Also Read: Cricketer Ruturaj Gaikwad brings home a new Jawa 42 Bobber motorcycle

Hyundai Ioniq 5: Platform and performance

The Ioniq 5 is based on Hyundai’s new Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP). Talking about the powertrain, its electric motor develops 214 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. This EV is also equipped with V2L (vehicle-to-load) innovative technology that allows the customers to power electrical appliances up to 3.6 kW from inside and outside the vehicle.

Hyundai Ioniq 5: Price and rivals

The prices of the all-new Hyundai Ioniq 5 will be revealed next month at the Auto Expo 2023. It will be this South Korean carmaker’s new flagship model for the Indian market and will be locally assembled to keep the prices in check. The Ioniq 5 will take on the likes of the Kia EV6, Volvo XC40 Recharge, etc.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Here’s what the company said:

Commenting on the announcement, Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “Hyundai IONIQ 5 is a grand statement of conscious consumerism. As committed, we will introduce this world-class BEV SUV to induce customer delight and usher in the future transformation of India’s automotive landscape. Hyundai IONIQ 5 is a strong step in this direction and with its intelligent technology and innovation, this BEV will bring us closer to a sustainable future.”

Watch Video | Kia EV6 Review:

He further added, “To foster and build an outlook that venerates the company’s testament to India’s progress, growth, and incessant development, we are glad to announce the commencement of bookings for Hyundai IONIQ 5 starting 21st December 2022 at this iconic landmark ‘Gateway of India’. Showcasing the technological prowess of Hyundai IONIQ 5, using the V2L feature, we illuminated the iconic ‘Gate Way of India’ in a one-of-a-kind demonstration.”

Also Read: Top 5 best-selling MPVs in India in 2022: Ertiga, Carens lead the race

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.